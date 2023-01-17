Inside Gordon Ramsay's incredible '12k a month' apartment in London
17 January 2023, 08:58 | Updated: 17 January 2023, 09:01
Gordon Ramsay and his family are said to be living in a flat in Battersea while renovators work on their house.
Gordon Ramsay has revealed a glimpse into his beautiful luxury apartment in London.
The famous chef and his family reportedly moved into the flat last year whilst renovations get underway on their £7million home in Wandsworth, south west London.
It was first reported Gordon and his wife Tana began renting a flat in the Battersea Power Station development on the bank of the River Thames for £12,000-a-month.
Two of Gordon’s restaurants are nearby the stunning accommodation complex, including a branch of his chain Bread Street Kitchen.
Photos of the luxury apartment have now been shared on his three-year-old son Oscar Ramsay’s Instagram page, which is run by two of his siblings.
One snap sees little Oscar sitting on a high grey chair at the breakfast bar as he gets stuck into some baking.
There is a modern, open-plan living area in the background with wooden flooring and full length windows, giving the room plenty of light.
The images also give a glimpse of a wooden dining set, which features white detailing, as well as Oscar’s train set on the floor.
Another photo shows Oscar playing hide and seek with his family across a beautiful blue sofa.
He is covered by patterned cushions which tie in the colour scheme of the room, while the windows offer a view of Battersea Power Station.
The flat also has a stylish bathroom with blue and black tiling and gold detail on the taps.
In a photo of Oscar brushing his teeth, there is a gold towel rail in the background, colourful artwork and a plant.
There are 254 homes inside the iconic Battersea power station which features a 24 hour concierge, private gardens and residents’ lounges.
There is also a 1,500 sq ft health and fitness spa, complete with 20m swimming pool, steam room, sauna and jacuzzi, as well as the fully equipped gym and treatment rooms.
Not to mention a private residents’ club with a bar, dining rooms, cinema and even a library.
