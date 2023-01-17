Inside Gordon Ramsay's incredible '12k a month' apartment in London

17 January 2023, 08:58 | Updated: 17 January 2023, 09:01

Gordon Ramsay is living in a beautiful flat in Battersea
Gordon Ramsay is living in a beautiful flat in Battersea. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Gordon Ramsay and his family are said to be living in a flat in Battersea while renovators work on their house.

Gordon Ramsay has revealed a glimpse into his beautiful luxury apartment in London.

The famous chef and his family reportedly moved into the flat last year whilst renovations get underway on their £7million home in Wandsworth, south west London.

It was first reported Gordon and his wife Tana began renting a flat in the Battersea Power Station development on the bank of the River Thames for £12,000-a-month.

Two of Gordon’s restaurants are nearby the stunning accommodation complex, including a branch of his chain Bread Street Kitchen.

Gordon Ramsay was pictured in his kitchen
Gordon Ramsay was pictured in his kitchen. Picture: Instagram
Oscar Ramsay was pictured on his sofa
Oscar Ramsay was pictured on his sofa. Picture: Instagram

Photos of the luxury apartment have now been shared on his three-year-old son Oscar Ramsay’s Instagram page, which is run by two of his siblings.

One snap sees little Oscar sitting on a high grey chair at the breakfast bar as he gets stuck into some baking.

There is a modern, open-plan living area in the background with wooden flooring and full length windows, giving the room plenty of light.

The images also give a glimpse of a wooden dining set, which features white detailing, as well as Oscar’s train set on the floor.

Gordon Ramsay's son has been pictured in his bathroom
Gordon Ramsay's son has been pictured in his bathroom. Picture: Instagram

Another photo shows Oscar playing hide and seek with his family across a beautiful blue sofa.

He is covered by patterned cushions which tie in the colour scheme of the room, while the windows offer a view of Battersea Power Station.

The flat also has a stylish bathroom with blue and black tiling and gold detail on the taps.

In a photo of Oscar brushing his teeth, there is a gold towel rail in the background, colourful artwork and a plant.

There are 254 homes in Battersea Power Station
There are 254 homes in Battersea Power Station. Picture: Getty Images

There are 254 homes inside the iconic Battersea power station which features a 24 hour concierge, private gardens and residents’ lounges.

There is also a 1,500 sq ft health and fitness spa, complete with 20m swimming pool, steam room, sauna and jacuzzi, as well as the fully equipped gym and treatment rooms.

Not to mention a private residents’ club with a bar, dining rooms, cinema and even a library.

