Inside Gordon Ramsay's incredible '12k a month' apartment in London

Gordon Ramsay is living in a beautiful flat in Battersea. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Gordon Ramsay and his family are said to be living in a flat in Battersea while renovators work on their house.

Gordon Ramsay has revealed a glimpse into his beautiful luxury apartment in London.

The famous chef and his family reportedly moved into the flat last year whilst renovations get underway on their £7million home in Wandsworth, south west London.

It was first reported Gordon and his wife Tana began renting a flat in the Battersea Power Station development on the bank of the River Thames for £12,000-a-month.

Two of Gordon’s restaurants are nearby the stunning accommodation complex, including a branch of his chain Bread Street Kitchen.

Gordon Ramsay was pictured in his kitchen. Picture: Instagram

Oscar Ramsay was pictured on his sofa. Picture: Instagram

Photos of the luxury apartment have now been shared on his three-year-old son Oscar Ramsay’s Instagram page, which is run by two of his siblings.

One snap sees little Oscar sitting on a high grey chair at the breakfast bar as he gets stuck into some baking.

There is a modern, open-plan living area in the background with wooden flooring and full length windows, giving the room plenty of light.

The images also give a glimpse of a wooden dining set, which features white detailing, as well as Oscar’s train set on the floor.

Gordon Ramsay's son has been pictured in his bathroom. Picture: Instagram

Another photo shows Oscar playing hide and seek with his family across a beautiful blue sofa.

He is covered by patterned cushions which tie in the colour scheme of the room, while the windows offer a view of Battersea Power Station.

The flat also has a stylish bathroom with blue and black tiling and gold detail on the taps.

In a photo of Oscar brushing his teeth, there is a gold towel rail in the background, colourful artwork and a plant.

There are 254 homes in Battersea Power Station. Picture: Getty Images

There are 254 homes inside the iconic Battersea power station which features a 24 hour concierge, private gardens and residents’ lounges.

There is also a 1,500 sq ft health and fitness spa, complete with 20m swimming pool, steam room, sauna and jacuzzi, as well as the fully equipped gym and treatment rooms.

Not to mention a private residents’ club with a bar, dining rooms, cinema and even a library.

Read more: