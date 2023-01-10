Exclusive

Gordon Ramsay says wife Tana is 'desperate for one more baby'

10 January 2023, 14:14

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Gordon Ramsay and Paul Ainsworth joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast.

Gordon Ramsay has said his wife Tana is desperate to have one more child.

The star joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Tuesday morning with fellow chef Paul Ainsworth to chat all about their brand new ITV show Next Level Chef.

But talk soon turned to children when Gordon admitted Tana is keen to welcome another baby to their family.

“Last time I looked there were five, there could be one more on the way,” he said.

Gordon Ramsay has joked his wife Tana is pregnant
Gordon Ramsay has joked his wife Tana is pregnant. Picture: Alamy

He joked: “Tanya’s jeans aren’t fitting her, she would love one more baby and I’m like no, no, no.”

Opening up about his youngest Oscar, two, he continued: “It’s already hard enough when I take Oscar to school and they say ‘what’s your grandad’s name?’

“Or sports day when I stand there with a stick and an egg and spoon and just think ‘holy fiddle’.”

Amanda cheekily added: “I hope she’s up the duff again that would be brilliant.”

Gordon and his wife Tana are already parents to Megan, 23, twins Jack and Holly, 22, Matilda (known as Tilly), 20, and two-year-old Oscar.

Next Level Chef is on ITV this month
Next Level Chef is on ITV this month. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Next Level Chef is a new ITV series which sees home cooks battle it out against professionals in an epic 50ft-tall three-storey kitchen.

The available kitchens range from fully equipped top-flight kitchens, to the most basic basement operations.

The 12 aspiring chefs will be competing to win an £100,000 prize and year-long mentorship from Gordon and his fellow judges, Paul Ainsworth and Nyesha Arrington.

Paul told Jamie and Amanda: "You've got the top kitchen which is state of the art, middle kitchen which is commercial.

"And then it gets to the basement, there's not much ingredients not much equipment and you've got to work your way to the top."

The first episode of Next Level Chef airs on ITV on Wednesday 11th January at 9pm.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

