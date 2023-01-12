Why Gordon Ramsay won’t leave any of his money to his children

By Naomi Bartram

Gordon Ramsay previously revealed why he won't be giving his inheritance to his kids.

Gordon Ramsay previously revealed why his children won’t be inheriting any of his fortune.

The famous chef and his wife Tana are parents to Megan, 24, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Matilda (Tilly), 21, and Oscar, three.

But despite building his career over the past 20 years, Gordon previously said his kids won’t get any special treatment.

In fact, he told the Telegraph back in 2017 that he has no intentions of passing on money to his kids that they didn't earn.

Gordon Ramsay shares five children with his wife Tana. Picture: Instagram

"It's definitely not going to them, and that's not in a mean way, it's to not spoil them,” he said.

“The only thing I've agreed with Tana is that they get a 25% deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat.”

Gordon has also previously admitted that his children won’t get a job off him or receive any handouts from his celebrity friends.

He said on US radio: "I'm firm, I'm fair and I will give you everything I've got to get you to the very top.

“It's like not employing the kids. I don't want the staff thinking, ‘It's Ramsay's kid, we can't tell them off'.

Gordon Ramsay doesn't want his children to get any special treatment. Picture: Instagram

“You want to work in this business? You go to another chef, learn something different and come back with something new to improve the business."

This comes after the dad-of-five said his wife Tana is ‘desperate for another baby’ while chatting to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast.

“Last time I looked there were five, there could be one more on the way,” he said.

He joked: “Tanya’s jeans aren’t fitting her, she would love one more baby and I’m like no, no, no.”

Gordon Ramsay has joked his wife Tana is pregnant. Picture: Alamy

Opening up about his youngest Oscar, two, he continued: “It’s already hard enough when I take Oscar to school and they say ‘what’s your grandad’s name?’

“Or sports day when I stand there with a stick and an egg and spoon and just think ‘holy fiddle’.”

Amanda cheekily added: “I hope she’s up the duff again that would be brilliant.”

Read more: