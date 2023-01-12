Why Gordon Ramsay won’t leave any of his money to his children

12 January 2023, 11:54

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Gordon Ramsay previously revealed why he won't be giving his inheritance to his kids.

Gordon Ramsay previously revealed why his children won’t be inheriting any of his fortune.

The famous chef and his wife Tana are parents to Megan, 24, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Matilda (Tilly), 21, and Oscar, three.

But despite building his career over the past 20 years, Gordon previously said his kids won’t get any special treatment.

In fact, he told the Telegraph back in 2017 that he has no intentions of passing on money to his kids that they didn't earn.

Gordon Ramsay shares five children with his wife Tana
Gordon Ramsay shares five children with his wife Tana. Picture: Instagram

"It's definitely not going to them, and that's not in a mean way, it's to not spoil them,” he said.

“The only thing I've agreed with Tana is that they get a 25% deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat.”

Gordon has also previously admitted that his children won’t get a job off him or receive any handouts from his celebrity friends.

He said on US radio: "I'm firm, I'm fair and I will give you everything I've got to get you to the very top.

“It's like not employing the kids. I don't want the staff thinking, ‘It's Ramsay's kid, we can't tell them off'.

Gordon Ramsay doesn't want his children to get any special treatment
Gordon Ramsay doesn't want his children to get any special treatment. Picture: Instagram

“You want to work in this business? You go to another chef, learn something different and come back with something new to improve the business."

This comes after the dad-of-five said his wife Tana is ‘desperate for another baby’ while chatting to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast.

“Last time I looked there were five, there could be one more on the way,” he said.

He joked: “Tanya’s jeans aren’t fitting her, she would love one more baby and I’m like no, no, no.”

Gordon Ramsay has joked his wife Tana is pregnant
Gordon Ramsay has joked his wife Tana is pregnant. Picture: Alamy

Opening up about his youngest Oscar, two, he continued: “It’s already hard enough when I take Oscar to school and they say ‘what’s your grandad’s name?’

“Or sports day when I stand there with a stick and an egg and spoon and just think ‘holy fiddle’.”

Amanda cheekily added: “I hope she’s up the duff again that would be brilliant.”

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The Traitors US is going to be airing on the BBC

The Traitors US: Who is in the cast and how can I watch it?

TV & Movies

Tanya Manhenga on Love Island 2023

How old is Love Island star Tanya Manhenga and what is biomedical science?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon says she could give birth 'any minute' as she opens up about pregnancy

Stacey Solomon says she could give birth 'any minute' as she opens up about pregnancy

Gogglebox's Mary has opened up about starring on the show

Gogglebox’s Mary opens up about ‘minor’ payment for Channel 4 show

Gogglebox

Holly Willoughby is wearing a LBD from Ted Baker

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black mini dress from Ted Baker
How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Calebb is played by Will Ash in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Will Ash's life away from Caleb - including Coronation Street star cousin

TV & Movies

People have spotted an issue with Rose's hair in the new Titanic poster

Titanic fans left baffled by Rose's hair in film's 25th anniversary poster

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has revealed a huge broadband hike

Martin Lewis' two month price rise warning to anyone who has broadband

News

Stacey Solomon has said she 'isn't superwoman'

Pregnant Stacey Solomon praises eldest boys saying she ‘couldn’t do it without them’

Lana Jenkins used to date Owen Warner

Inside Love Island star Lana Jenkins’ romance with I’m A Celebrity’s Owen Warner

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her maternity leave

Pregnant Stacey Solomon hints at due date as she reveals maternity leave plans

Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her skirt from the high street

Anna-May Robey has joined the Love Island 2023 cast

How old is Love Island's Anna-May Robey and what is her job?

TV & Movies

Adam Thomas' son is on Waterloo Road with him

Adam Thomas reveals moment he told son Teddy he’d been cast in Waterloo Road

TV & Movies