Stacey Solomon beams as she shows off growing baby bump in family picture

10 January 2023, 11:31

Stacey Solomon is expecting her fifth child in a matter of weeks
Stacey Solomon is expecting her fifth child in a matter of weeks. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third child together in a matter of weeks.

Stacey Solomon, 33, has shared a family picture with fans ahead of the arrival of her fifth child.

The Loose Woman star proudly showed off her growing baby bump as she stood next to husband Joe Swash and her four children; Leighton, Zachary, Rex and Rose.

The family beamed as they posed in almost matching outfits, with Stacey at the centre taking the picture.

Stacey shared the snap on her Instagram page, captioning it with: "My Heart. Finally managed to get us all in one picture. It’s the strangest most amazing feeling thinking how they all started out like bump."

Stacey Solomon poses with husband Joe Swash and her four children; Leighton, Zachary, Rose and Rex
Stacey Solomon poses with husband Joe Swash and her four children; Leighton, Zachary, Rose and Rex. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This gorgeous family picture comes just weeks before Joe and Stacey are due to welcome their third child together.

Earlier this month, Stacey revealed she was pregnant with her fifth child, admitting that she and husband Joe found out about the pregnancy late.

Stacey told fans she was eight months pregnant when she announced the news.

Related video:

Clearly enjoying her pregnancy, Stacey also showed off her growing baby bump on Sunday in a stunning selfie.

Posing in her bathroom in a dressing gown, Stacey shared the picture to her Instagram story with the caption: "Goodnight from me & bump".

Stacey Solomon cradles her growing baby bump
Stacey Solomon cradles her growing baby bump. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This will be Stacey's fifth child and third with husband Joe, who she wed last year.

The TV and social media star has Zachary and Leighton from previously relationships and Rex and Rose with Joe.

Joe Swash also has a son, Harry, from a previously relationship.

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The supermarket chain (not pictured) has introduced 'chatty checkouts' to help end loneliness

Dutch supermarket introduces checkouts for people who like to chat

Lifestyle

Kerry Katona opens up on shock Lucien Laviscount romance

Kerry Katona opens up on shock Lucien Laviscount romance

James Alexandrou played a role in Call the Midwife

Call The Midwife fans spot iconic EastEnders star 16 years after quitting soap

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a brown skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her brown faux leather skirt

Ellie Warner has shared a photo of her growing baby bump

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner shares rare picture of her growing baby bump

Gogglebox

A lingerie expert has shared her tips for putting your bra on

Lingerie expert says we’ve all been putting our bras on wrong

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral shirt dress from LK Bennett
Jessie J has opened up about her pregnancy

Jessie J was told she'd 'never be pregnant' in message to anyone struggling

Who is Tom Bradby and what is his relationship with Prince Harry and Prince William?

Who is Tom Bradby and is he friends with Prince Harry and Prince William?

Couple welcome twins born in different years

Couple welcome twin girls born in different years

Parenting

Rhino on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Rhino on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

A man accidentally left his wife on the side of the road

Husband forgets his wife after toilet break and drives off for 100 miles

Lifestyle

Franklyn was kicked out of his puppy school

Six-foot Newfoundland kicked out of puppy school for sitting on little dogs in his class

Lifestyle

Rubbish on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Rubbish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

The Traitors is back with a brand new series

The Traitors' brand new series gets major format change

TV & Movies