Stacey Solomon beams as she shows off growing baby bump in family picture

Stacey Solomon is expecting her fifth child in a matter of weeks. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third child together in a matter of weeks.

Stacey Solomon, 33, has shared a family picture with fans ahead of the arrival of her fifth child.

The Loose Woman star proudly showed off her growing baby bump as she stood next to husband Joe Swash and her four children; Leighton, Zachary, Rex and Rose.

The family beamed as they posed in almost matching outfits, with Stacey at the centre taking the picture.

Stacey shared the snap on her Instagram page, captioning it with: "My Heart. Finally managed to get us all in one picture. It’s the strangest most amazing feeling thinking how they all started out like bump."

Stacey Solomon poses with husband Joe Swash and her four children; Leighton, Zachary, Rose and Rex. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This gorgeous family picture comes just weeks before Joe and Stacey are due to welcome their third child together.

Earlier this month, Stacey revealed she was pregnant with her fifth child, admitting that she and husband Joe found out about the pregnancy late.

Stacey told fans she was eight months pregnant when she announced the news.

Clearly enjoying her pregnancy, Stacey also showed off her growing baby bump on Sunday in a stunning selfie.

Posing in her bathroom in a dressing gown, Stacey shared the picture to her Instagram story with the caption: "Goodnight from me & bump".

Stacey Solomon cradles her growing baby bump. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This will be Stacey's fifth child and third with husband Joe, who she wed last year.

The TV and social media star has Zachary and Leighton from previously relationships and Rex and Rose with Joe.

Joe Swash also has a son, Harry, from a previously relationship.

