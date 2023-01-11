Pregnant Stacey Solomon praises eldest boys saying she ‘couldn’t do it without them’

Stacey Solomon has said she 'isn't superwoman'
Stacey Solomon has said she 'isn't superwoman'. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon told a fan she isn’t 'superwoman' and it ‘takes a village’ to run her family.

Stacey Solomon has praised her eldest boys for helping her look after the younger children.

The Loose Women star is expecting her third baby with husband Joe Swash, with the couple already parents to Rex, three, and one-year-old Rose.

Stacey is also mum to Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships, while Joe shares Harry, 15, with his ex.

In a pregnancy update on Instagram, Stacey shared a sweet photo of the whole family wearing matching tracksuits.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third child together
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third child together. Picture: Instagram

Commenting on the snap, one follower called her ‘superwoman’, writing: “Aww what a beautiful family photo! This right here used to be my family goals but right now I'm struggling with just two kids 😂

“I dont know how you do it! You literally are superwoman 🙌❤ xxx.”

Stacey was quick to respond, as she said: "Haha I’m not superwoman don’t worry.

“It takes a village and we are so lucky that we have a massive one to help and support us.

“Our families help out all the time and the older boys are super helpful too so we are so lucky. Couldn’t do it without them."

Stacey Solomon revealed her pregnancy last year
Stacey Solomon revealed her pregnancy last year. Picture: Instagram

This comes just weeks before Joe and Stacey are due to welcome their third child together.

Earlier this month, Stacey revealed she was pregnant with her fifth child, admitting that she and husband Joe found out about the pregnancy late.

She said: “Coming soon… 🥹 Much sooner than we thought 😂 When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left.

“So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle 🥹😭 So grateful 🖤.”

And with just weeks to go, Stacey revealed she has already prepared her bag for when she goes into hospital.

Stacey said: "I'm going to try and get Rose down for a nap now and then make up a baby caddy! Which I'm really excited about.

"Just in case I go into labour early or anything, it's so nice to know that I've got all the essentials in the little caddy I got next to me that I can have in my room."

She added: "Even if I go into hospital, I can double it up as a hospital bag and take it with me, so yeah I'm going to get that done today."

