Pregnant Stacey Solomon hints at due date as she reveals maternity leave plans

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has said she will soon be heading on maternity leave as she prepares to welcome her fifth child.

The Loose Women star recently announced the exciting news that she is eight months pregnant.

Stacey is currently expecting her third baby with husband Joe Swash with the pair sharing Rex, three, and one-year-old Rose.

She is also mum to sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships, while Joe shares son Harry, 15, with his ex.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third child together. Picture: Instagram

Ahead of the birth of their little one, Stacey took to Instagram as she cleansed her face.

"I got work tomorrow, I got a shoot tomorrow which I am really excited about,” she said, continuing: "Got to try and finish as much as I can, before the baby comes."

In the caption, she added: "I have a shoot tomorrow, the next two weeks I am trying to finish as many work commitments as possible before I'm newborn bubbled."

This comes after Stacey revealed she has already prepared her bag for when she goes into hospital.

Stacey Solomon revealed her pregnancy last year. Picture: Instagram

Stacey said: "I'm going to try and get Rose down for a nap now and then make up a baby caddy! Which I'm really excited about.

"Just in case I go into labour early or anything, it's so nice to know that I've got all the essentials in the little caddy I got next to me that I can have in my room."

She added: "Even if I go into hospital, I can double it up as a hospital bag and take it with me, so yeah I'm going to get that done today."

And Stacey and Joe won’t have long to wait until they find out, with the couple recently saying her little one will be “Coming soon… 🥹 Much sooner than we thought 😂”.

Stacey said in another post: “When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left 😂

“So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle 🥹😭”.

