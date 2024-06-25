Is Celine Dion going on tour? Everything we know about future concerts

25 June 2024, 07:30

Celine Dion's new documentary will detail the cancellation of her world tour
Celine Dion's new documentary will detail the cancellation of her world tour. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Will Celine Dion tour again and when is her next concert? Here is everything we know as her new documentary I Am: Celine Dion is released.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celine Dion fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her new documentary I Am: Celine Dion which will detail her Stiff Person Syndrome and the cancellation of her tour.

In 2023 the 56-year-old was set to embark on her Courage World Tour which would see her belt out classic tunes such as The Power of Love, My Heart Will Go On and I Drove All Night. Celine was set to visit countries such as France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK, however all of that came to a halt when the singer announced her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis.

Since then Celine has made a few media appearances, and fans have been desperate to know if the Eurovision winner will be going back on tour at any point.

Is Celine Dion going on tour? Here is everything we know about her possible performances.

Singer Celine Dion has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome
Singer Celine Dion has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. Picture: Alamy

Is Celine Dion going on tour?

There are currently no plans for Celine Dion to go on tour, after the singer was forced to cancel her Courage World Tour last year.

Writing to fans, the songstress stated: "I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.

"It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!"

Taking to Instagram, Celine shared an emotional video in which she explained her reasoning for axing the tour, while opening up about her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis.

Watch Celine Dion discuss her Stiff Person Syndrome here:

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

Will Celine Dion tour again?

Celine Dion has said she 'can't answer' if and when she will go on tour again.

During an interview with Vogue France, the superstar stated: "For four years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready…

"As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you, ‘Yes, in four months’. I don’t know… My body will tell me."

She went on to add: "On the other hand, I don't just want to wait. It's morally hard to live from day to day. It's hard, I'm working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder.

"Tomorrow is another day. But there's one thing that will never stop, and that's the will. It's the passion. It's the dream. It's the determination."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Dr Kapoor was a fan favourite character on New Amsterdam

Why did Dr Vijay Kapoor leave New Amsterdam?

TV & Movies

New Amsterdam has just dropped on Netflix

New Amsterdam cast revealed as series makes its Netflix debut

Gerald Cooper had a health scare during filming for season 3 of Clarkson's Farm

Clarkson’s Farm star Gerald Cooper shares cancer diagnosis update

TV & Movies

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

TV & Movies

Celine Dion has released numerous songs over the years

Celine Dion's most iconic songs ranked

Celine Dion's children are an important part of her life

Who are Celine Dion's children? Their names, ages, jobs and close bond revealed

Fans are wondering if there will be anymore series of New Amsterdam

Will there be a season 6 of New Amsterdam?

Max's wife, Georgia Goodwin stars in season 1 and 2 of New Amsterdam

What happens to Max's wife in New Amsterdam?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Rob Brydon has revealed she hasn't sen Gavin and Stacey script

Gavin and Stacey's Rob Brydon reveals he still hasn't seen script for Christmas episode

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Liverpool timings: When does the show start and finish at Anfield Stadium?
Rumours have begun swirling that Nicola Coughlan might no longer be single

Who’s Nicola Coughlan dating? What we know about her rumoured co-star boyfriend

TV & Movies

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days

When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 begin
Love Island 2024 has gotten a whole new villa

Where Love Island filmed? All the location details revealed

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Hercules the Musical is opening in London next summer

Hercules the Musical London tickets, cast and debut date

Events

Here's what you need to know about the late June heatwave

How long will the heatwave last in the UK?

Weather

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

Can you walk your dog in a heatwave and what are symptoms of heatstroke?

Lifestyle

An expert has revealed the best way to sleep in a heatwave

Expert shows exact position you should sleep in to keep cool during heatwave

Lifestyle

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

TV & Movies

The dating life of the Bridgerton siblings has been uncovered

Who are the Bridgerton stars dating in real life? Their partners revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island's Wil Anderson has entered the villa looking for his next girlfriend

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Wil Anderson? Age, job, height and famous brother revealed

TV & Movies

As the heatwave sweeps across the country, people are being urged to look after their dogs, cats and other animals.

Is it too hot to walk your dog and can you give your pooch ice cubes to cool them down?

Lifestyle

June 22 celebrates the Windrush Generation

What is Windrush Day, when is it marked and who are the Windrush generation?

News

l

Love Island 2024 cast revealed - meet the contestants

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about the major lunar standstill

What is the major lunar standstill 2024, when does it happen and how can I watch it?

News

Benedict Bridgerton could be the focus of season four

Bridgerton easter eggs that hint Benedict could lead season 4

TV & Movies

Take That This Life on Tour setlist and dates announced

Take That This Life on Tour 2024 full setlist revealed

Perrie Edwards song 'Tears' lyrics and meaning have been revealed

Tears lyrics and meaning explained by Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friends

Perrie Edwards reveals she 'loves' hanging out with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her twins

Emily Atack has given birth to her first child

Emily Atack announces birth of first child and reveals sweet baby name