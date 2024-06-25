Is Celine Dion going on tour? Everything we know about future concerts

Celine Dion's new documentary will detail the cancellation of her world tour. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Will Celine Dion tour again and when is her next concert? Here is everything we know as her new documentary I Am: Celine Dion is released.

Celine Dion fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her new documentary I Am: Celine Dion which will detail her Stiff Person Syndrome and the cancellation of her tour.

In 2023 the 56-year-old was set to embark on her Courage World Tour which would see her belt out classic tunes such as The Power of Love, My Heart Will Go On and I Drove All Night. Celine was set to visit countries such as France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK, however all of that came to a halt when the singer announced her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis.

Since then Celine has made a few media appearances, and fans have been desperate to know if the Eurovision winner will be going back on tour at any point.

Is Celine Dion going on tour? Here is everything we know about her possible performances.

Singer Celine Dion has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. Picture: Alamy

Is Celine Dion going on tour?

There are currently no plans for Celine Dion to go on tour, after the singer was forced to cancel her Courage World Tour last year.

Writing to fans, the songstress stated: "I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.

"It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!"

Taking to Instagram, Celine shared an emotional video in which she explained her reasoning for axing the tour, while opening up about her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis.

Watch Celine Dion discuss her Stiff Person Syndrome here:

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

Will Celine Dion tour again?

Celine Dion has said she 'can't answer' if and when she will go on tour again.

During an interview with Vogue France, the superstar stated: "For four years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready…

"As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you, ‘Yes, in four months’. I don’t know… My body will tell me."

She went on to add: "On the other hand, I don't just want to wait. It's morally hard to live from day to day. It's hard, I'm working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder.

"Tomorrow is another day. But there's one thing that will never stop, and that's the will. It's the passion. It's the dream. It's the determination."