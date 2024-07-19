Full list of UK flight cancellations and delays today due to Microsoft outage

The latest on UK flight cancellations and delays due to Microsoft outage. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Which airlines have been affected by the Microsoft outage? Are flights cancelled today? Are their delays are airports? All your questions, answered.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Microsoft experienced an outage on the morning of Friday, 19th July, causing issues for airlines, airports, train companies, media companies and GP surgeries.

As the tech giant attempts to find a cause and fix the issues, airports across the UK are experiencing some delays on what is expected to be the biggest day for travel in and out as summer holidays officially kick off.

With the story still developing and updates coming from airports such as Luton Airport, Stansted Airport, Gatwick Airport and others, people planning on travelling today have been left questioning what they should do.

Here's everything we know about the impact on flights across the UK due to the Microsoft outage, including delays and cancellations.

Airports are experiencing some technical issues due to the Microsoft outage (Barcelona Airport pictured). Picture: Getty

Passengers told to check airline and airport websites

The best way to get the most up-to-date and accurate information about your flight today is to visit your airline or airport's website for cancellation or delay information.

Websites for UK airports:

London Gatwick Airport

London Luton Airport

Manchester Airport

Heathrow Airport

London City Airport

Glasgow Airport

London Stansted Airport

Edinburgh Airport

Birmingham Airport

Bristol Airport

Belfast Airport

London Luton Airport has explained that the outage is causing issues with check-in and boarding procedures. Picture: X / London Luton Airport

People are also being urged to keep their eyes across airport and airline social media channels for live updates.

Social media channels for airports:

London Gatwick Airport

London Luton Airport

Manchester Airport

Heathrow Airport

London City Airport

Glasgow Airport

London Stansted Airport

Edinburgh Airport

Birmingham Airport

Bristol Airport

Belfast Airport

Ryanair statement on Microsoft outage

At 9:30am on Friday, 19th July, Ryanair confirmed they were experiencing some issues caused by the Microsoft outage.

They shared the following message on X (formerly Twitter): "We’re currently experiencing disruption across the network due to a Global 3rd party IT outage which is out of our control. We advise all passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their scheduled departure time."

They added: "If you're due to travel today and have not already checked-in for your flight, you can do so at the airport."

Ryanair has told passengers to get to the airport early to help deal with the issues. Picture: X / Ryanair

London Stansted Airport check-ins go manual

Meanwhile, at London Stansted Airport, they say that, due to the outage, some check-ins are being done manually, however, they add that: "flights are still operating as normal".

"Our main operational systems are unaffected," a spokesperson said, but "some retail payment machine services have been impacted".

London Gatwick warns of delays

London Gatwick Airport is warning passengers that there are some delays checking in due to the outage.

They published on X: "We are affected by the global Microsoft issues, so passengers may experience some delays while checking in and passing through security. Passengers should still arrive for their normal check-in time. We apologise for any inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

Edinburgh Airport's departure boards freeze

At 8:30am on the morning of 19th July, Edinburgh Airport reported "disruption to services" due to a computer error causing the departure screens to freeze.

This issue caused screens in the main terminal building to freeze, meaning that out-of-date information including departure dates, gate numbers and instructions.

Delays and cancellations confirmed so far

London Gatwick cancelled flights:

Arrivals:

10.40am: British Airways BA2038/American AA6201 from Orlando

11.20am: easyjet EZY8630 from Berlin

London Gatwick delayed flights:

Departures:

7.40am: Tui TOM4532 to Ibiza (delayed to 11:15am)

8.50am: Wizz Air W46302 to Milan (delayed to 9:35am)

10.20am: Tui TOM052 to Montego Bay (delayed to 12:20pm)

10.40am: American Airline AA6206/British Airways BA2037/Iberia IB4679 to Orlando (delayed until 11:18am)

10.45am: Norse Z0711 to Los Angeles (delayed to 11:15am)

2.45pm: British Airways BA2752 to Heraklion (delayed to 3:16pm)

3.25pm: Tui TOM4534 to Tenerife South (delayed to 6:45pm)

3.55pm: Tui TOM206 to Mugla (delayed to 5:10pm)

London Heathrow cancelled flights:

Departures:

9:20am: British Airways 712 to Zurich

9:20am: American airlines 7143 to Zurich

9:20am: JetBlue 6278 to Zurich

9:20am: Cathay Pacific 7211 to Zurich

9:20am: Japan Airlines 6533 to Zurich

9:20am: Malaysian 9928 to Zurich

9:20am: Qatar 9774 to Zurich

11:35am: Delta 31 to Atlanta, GA

11:35am: Air France to Atlanta, GA

11:35am: Air France 3624 to Atlanta, GA

11:35am: KLM 6139 to Atlanta, GA

11:35am: Virgin 4045 to Atlanta, GA

11:40am: British Airways 434 to Amsterdam

11:40am: American Airlines 6165 to Amsterdam

11:40am: Japan Airlines 7101 to Amsterdam

11:40am: Virgin 4045 to Amsterdam

11:35am: Qatar 9767 to Atlanta, GA

11:35am: British Airways 438 to Amsterdam

12:40pm: American Airlines 6896 to Amasterdam

12:40pm: Virgin 4045 to Atlanta, GA

12:40pm: Qatar 8307 to Amasterdam

12:40pm: British Airways 732 to Geneva

1:30pm: American Airlines 6867 to Geneva 1:30pm – Malaysian 9858 to Geneva

1:30pm: Qatar 5934 to Geneva

1:30pm: British Airways 806 to Billund

1:30pm: American Airlines 6722 to Billund

1:30pm: Qatar 9706 to Billund

2:45pm: KLM 1010 to Amsterdam

2:45pm: China Airlines 9360 to Amsterdam

2:45pm: China Southern Airlines 7730 to Amsterdam

2:45pm: Garuda 9237to Amsterdam

2:45pm: Xiamen 9648 to Amsterdam

2:45pm: China Eastern Airlines 1644 to Amsterdam

2:45pm: Virgin 7051 to Amsterdam

2:45pm: WestJet 5202 to Amsterdam

Arrivals:

6:25am: Delta Airlines 30 from Atlanta, GA

6:25am: Air France 3555 from Atlanta, GA

6:25am: Virgin 4044 from Atlanta, GA

6:25am: KLM 6043 from Atlanta, GA

10:55am: British Airways 5202 from Edinburgh

10:55am: American Airlines 7127 from Edinburgh

10:55am: Qatar Airways 5924 from Edinburgh

11:05am: British Airways 292 from Washington, DC

11:05am: American Airlines 7001 from Washington, DC

11:05am: Finnair 5532 from Washington, DC

11:05am: Aer Lingus 8992 from Washington, DC

11:05am: Iberia 7448 from Washington, DC

12:00pm: British Airways 431 from Amsterdam

12:00pm: American Airlines 7104 from Amsterdam

12:00pm: JetBlue 6251 from Amsterdam

12:00pm: Japan Airlines 7100 from Amsterdam

12:00pm: Qatar Airways 9763 from Amsterdam

12:15pm: British Airways 991 from Berlin

12:15pm: American Airlines 7069 from Berlin

12:15pm: Japan Airlines 7856 from Berlin

12:15pm: Qantas 3520 from Berlin

1:35pm: British Airways 5202 from Berlin

1:35pm: British Airways 5202 from Berlin

1:35pm: Japan Airlines 6548 from Berlin

1:50pm: KLM 1009 from Amsterdam

1:50pm: China Airlines 9365 from Amsterdam

1:50pm: China Southern Airlines 7659 from Amsterdam

1:50pm: Delta 9642 from Amsterdam

1:50pm: Garuda 9490 from Amsterdam

1:50pm: Xiamen 9647 from Amsterdam

1:50pm: Virgin 7062 from Amsterdam

2:15pm: British Airways 713 from Zurich

1:50pm: American Airlines7146 from Zurich

1:50pm: Cathay Pacific 7214 from Zurich

1:50pm: Japan Airlines 6532 from Zurich

1:50pm: Malaysia Airlines 9929from Zurich

1:50pm: Qatar Airways 9777 from Zurich

3:10pm: British Airways 435 from Amsterdam

3:10pm: American Airlines 7166 from Amsterdam

3:10pm: JetBlue 6283 from Amsterdam

3:10pm: Japan Airlines 6516 from Amsterdam

3:10pm: Qatar Airways 6909 from Amsterdam

London Luton cancelled flights

Arrivals:

4:00pm: Wizz Air UK 5410 to Athens



This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it comes out.