What happened between Love Island's Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper?

25 January 2024, 16:20

Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper are getting to know each other on Love Island All Stars
Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper are getting to know each other on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Love Island All Stars contestants Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper have met on the outside world, but have they dated?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has been bringing all the drama this year, with some exciting bombshells causing drama and chaos in the Villa.

Earlier this week we saw former Islanders Tom Clare, 24, and Sophie Piper, 25, arrive on the island with their eyes firmly set on fellow All Stars Georgia Steel, 25, and Chris Taylor, 33. It was later revealed that Tom and Georgia have dated in the past, but now it seems that Chris and Sophie may have shared a romantic dalliance as well.

As the sister of Rochelle Humes, Sophie is not stranger to the celebrity lifestyle, and neither is Barbie actor Chris. With plenty of showbiz connections, it looks like the Love Islanders have met in the past, with Chris admitting that he's had a crush on Sophie for a while.

What happened between Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper and do they have any romantic history? Here is everything we know so far.

Sophie Piper and Chris Taylor are on Love Island all Stars
Sophie Piper and Chris Taylor are on Love Island all Stars. Picture: ITV

What happened between Love Island's Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper?

It is unclear what the dating history is with Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper, however it seems that they do share a romantic past.

During tonight's episode, Chris pulls Arabella Chi, 32, for a chat to reveal that he has met Sophie before and finds her attractive.

Chris breaks the news to Arabella, stating: "Me and Sophie have met before and I'll be honest, I have had a crush on her for a bit. She ended the date, saying she wants to keep chatting to me and I share the same sentiment."

Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper chat on Love Island All Stars
Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper seem to already know each other. Picture: ITV

In tonight's episode the chemistry between Sophie and Chris continues to build as they hold hands around the Villa. This causes tension with Chris and his partner Arabella, who rages that her partner is being 'disrespectful'.

Things could become even more awkward between the two as viewers have been voting on who Sophie and Tom will couple up with. The results are set to be released tonight so viewers will have to tune in to see who has been paired with who.

Chris Taylor and Arabella Chi have a tense conversation on Love Island All Stars
Chris Taylor and Arabella Chi have a tense conversation on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

This isn't the first time on All Stars where two exes have come face-to-face.

Earlier this season fans saw Molly Smith, 29, and Callum Jones, 27, reunite after splitting six months ago. Similarly, Tom has shared a past with Arabella, whilst Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran, 24, dated last year, and Kaz Kamwi, 29, and Tyler Cruickshank, 27, were also in a relationship.

So far there aren't any 'exclusive' couples on the show, but as the final hurtles towards us, will any of the couples make it to the end? Only time will tell.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

The Traitors has had a successful two seasons

Will there be a Traitors season 3? Everything we know so far

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

The Traitors contestants get paid a daily fee to appear on the show

How much do The Traitors contestants get paid to be on the show?

Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have split

What happened between Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi? Their relationship explained

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

Toby Aromolaran smiles at the camera

Toby Aromolaran: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed
Georgia Harrison smiles at the camera

Georgia Harrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed
Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed
Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed
Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitch Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed
Joshua Ritchie is heading into Love Island All Stars

Josh Ritchie: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed
Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Arabella Chi and Tom Clare appear to have a romantic connection

What happened between Tom Clare and Arabella Chi? Their relationship explained

Tyler Cruickshank is looking for love on Love Island All Stars

Tyler Cruickshank: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
The Traitors pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who is the favourite to win The Traitors? Latest odds revealed

Guesses have been flying in for Air Fryer on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer fans convinced of Air Fryer's identity after clue 'gives it away'

Claudia Winkleman standing in front of the round table on The Traitors

How many episodes of The Traitors are there?

Love Island's Georgia Steel and Tom Clare clearly have a history together

Love Island All Stars: What happened between Tom Clare and Georgia Steel?

Sophie Piper is returning to Love Island as an All Stars bombshell

Love Island All Stars Sophie Piper: Age, famous sister and what happened in series 6

Love Island's Tom Clare is back in South Africa just one year after he originally appeared on the show

Love Island All Stars Tom Clare: Age, height and what happened in series 9

Sue Radford pictured with her kids on 22 Kids and Counting episode

Sue Radford faces backlash after fans spot editing blunder on 22 Kids and Counting

Love Island All Star's Toby and Georgia with shocked faces in the villa

Love Island All Stars viewers can’t believe ‘age gap’ between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran
Sue and Noel Radford are bakers

Where is the Radford pie shop and how much money do they make? Everything you need to know

When is the next episode of The Traitors? Episode release schedule

The Traitors final: How does it work and how do they win?