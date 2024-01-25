What happened between Love Island's Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper?

Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper are getting to know each other on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Love Island All Stars contestants Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper have met on the outside world, but have they dated?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has been bringing all the drama this year, with some exciting bombshells causing drama and chaos in the Villa.

Earlier this week we saw former Islanders Tom Clare, 24, and Sophie Piper, 25, arrive on the island with their eyes firmly set on fellow All Stars Georgia Steel, 25, and Chris Taylor, 33. It was later revealed that Tom and Georgia have dated in the past, but now it seems that Chris and Sophie may have shared a romantic dalliance as well.

As the sister of Rochelle Humes, Sophie is not stranger to the celebrity lifestyle, and neither is Barbie actor Chris. With plenty of showbiz connections, it looks like the Love Islanders have met in the past, with Chris admitting that he's had a crush on Sophie for a while.

What happened between Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper and do they have any romantic history? Here is everything we know so far.

Sophie Piper and Chris Taylor are on Love Island all Stars. Picture: ITV

What happened between Love Island's Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper?

It is unclear what the dating history is with Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper, however it seems that they do share a romantic past.

During tonight's episode, Chris pulls Arabella Chi, 32, for a chat to reveal that he has met Sophie before and finds her attractive.

Chris breaks the news to Arabella, stating: "Me and Sophie have met before and I'll be honest, I have had a crush on her for a bit. She ended the date, saying she wants to keep chatting to me and I share the same sentiment."

Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper seem to already know each other. Picture: ITV

In tonight's episode the chemistry between Sophie and Chris continues to build as they hold hands around the Villa. This causes tension with Chris and his partner Arabella, who rages that her partner is being 'disrespectful'.

Things could become even more awkward between the two as viewers have been voting on who Sophie and Tom will couple up with. The results are set to be released tonight so viewers will have to tune in to see who has been paired with who.

Chris Taylor and Arabella Chi have a tense conversation on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

This isn't the first time on All Stars where two exes have come face-to-face.

Earlier this season fans saw Molly Smith, 29, and Callum Jones, 27, reunite after splitting six months ago. Similarly, Tom has shared a past with Arabella, whilst Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran, 24, dated last year, and Kaz Kamwi, 29, and Tyler Cruickshank, 27, were also in a relationship.

So far there aren't any 'exclusive' couples on the show, but as the final hurtles towards us, will any of the couples make it to the end? Only time will tell.

Read more: