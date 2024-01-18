What happened between Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech? Their split explained

18 January 2024, 17:43

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison have since broke up
Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison have since broke up. Picture: Instagram/@misscallyjane/ITV

By Hope Wilson

What happened between Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison after they left Love Island? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is entertaining us all as we watch some famous Islanders re-enter the Villa to experience love once again.

Series one legend Luis Morrison, 29, is looking for another chance at finding the one after splitting from his Love Island girlfriend Cally Jane Beech, 32, in 2018. Since their break-up, Luis has been in a relationship with influencer Chloe Elizabeth, 24, however they split shortly after their son was born in 2021.

So far on All Stars, Luis has formed connections with Demi Jones, 25, and Georgia Harrison, 29, but fans are still wondering what his relationship is like with Cally, six years after their split.

What happened between Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech? Here are all the answers.

Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech were previously in a relationship
Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech were previously in a relationship. Picture: ITV

What happened between Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech?

Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech coupled up together during Love Island series one, however this wasn't the first time they'd met.

Cally and Luis had formed a connection on the outside world and decided to allow their partnership to blossom on the show. The pair finished the series in fourth place and remained in a relationship after leaving the island.

Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech met on Love Island
Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech met on Love Island. Picture: Alamy

They then went on to welcome their daughter Vienna, in 2017, however the pair split after Cally allegedly found out Luis was cheating on her whilst pregnant.

The pair briefly reconciled in 2018, before breaking-up for good shortly afterward.

Since they went their separate ways, relations between the Love Island stars have been fractured.

When Luis entered the All Stars Villa, he stated that he was a 'proud dad'. This led Cally to post an Instagram Story of the 'thinking face' and 'lying face' emoji.

Cally Jane Beech responded to Luis Morrison's claims he was a 'proud dad'
Cally Jane Beech responded to Luis Morrison's claims he was a 'proud dad'. Picture: Instagram/@misscallyjane

It seems that Luis also has issues with his other ex-girlfriend, Chloe Elizabeth.

The pair share son Romeo, 11-months, however Chloe has claimed that Luis has only seen his son 'a few times'.

