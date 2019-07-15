Love Island to send in new bombshell India Reynolds following tonight's brutal dumping

A new Love Island contestant is set to enter the villa tonight. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Dear

Love Island aren’t done with the twist yet, as they drop a new Islander into the villa.

Love Island has been full of twists and turns this series, and it appears producers aren’t finish yet.

With the series finale only a couple of weeks away, the show is reportedly dropping a new bombshell into the villa.

According to The Sun, 28-year-old India Reynolds will be entering the villa at the end of tonight’s episode.

A TV insider told the publication: “India is exactly what the show needs at this point in the series.

Love Island are about to drop another bombshell into the villa. Picture: India Reynolds/Instagram

India is a former page 3 model and vegan chef. Picture: India Reynolds/Instagram

“She’s irresistible and is bound to catch the eye of Anton whose relationship with Belle is hanging on by a thread.”

They added: “As a keen chef she also loves to cook and everyone knows the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.”

India is a former page 3 model and vegan chef from Reading, whose toned figure and stunning face is bound to turn some heads.

This comes after a dramatic dumping which saw Michael and Joanna separated as one of them is sent home.

India is set to turn some of the boy's heads. Picture: India Reynolds/Instagram

In another twist, Caroline Flack entered the villa last night, announcing that Jordan and Anna and Michael and Joanna were the viewer’s least favourite couples.

Their fellow co-stars voted to keep Jordan and Anna in the villa, meaning that Joanna and Michael are at risk.

Ending on a cliffhanger, Caroline explained to the contestants that they must decide who to send home; Joanna or Michael.

Watch tonight’s Love Island on ITV2 at 9PM for the latest.