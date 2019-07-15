Love Island to send in new bombshell India Reynolds following tonight's brutal dumping
15 July 2019, 15:17
Love Island aren’t done with the twist yet, as they drop a new Islander into the villa.
Love Island has been full of twists and turns this series, and it appears producers aren’t finish yet.
With the series finale only a couple of weeks away, the show is reportedly dropping a new bombshell into the villa.
According to The Sun, 28-year-old India Reynolds will be entering the villa at the end of tonight’s episode.
A TV insider told the publication: “India is exactly what the show needs at this point in the series.
“She’s irresistible and is bound to catch the eye of Anton whose relationship with Belle is hanging on by a thread.”
They added: “As a keen chef she also loves to cook and everyone knows the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.”
India is a former page 3 model and vegan chef from Reading, whose toned figure and stunning face is bound to turn some heads.
This comes after a dramatic dumping which saw Michael and Joanna separated as one of them is sent home.
In another twist, Caroline Flack entered the villa last night, announcing that Jordan and Anna and Michael and Joanna were the viewer’s least favourite couples.
Their fellow co-stars voted to keep Jordan and Anna in the villa, meaning that Joanna and Michael are at risk.
Ending on a cliffhanger, Caroline explained to the contestants that they must decide who to send home; Joanna or Michael.
Watch tonight’s Love Island on ITV2 at 9PM for the latest.