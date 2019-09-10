Corrie's Katie McGlynn says Sinead Tinker cancer storyline has saved lives... as she breaks silence on Maura Higgins 'feud'

Katie appeared on This Morning earlier today and opened up about her Coronation Street exit

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn spoke out about her character Sinead Tinker's cancer storyline during an appearance on This Morning earlier today.

She revealed that Sinead, who suffers from cervical cancer on the ITV soap, has encouraged viewers to get smear tests.

Katie appeared on This Morning earlier today. Picture: ITV

Katie even claimed that women have approached her on the street and told her that the storyline had saved their lives.

She told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I've had so many messages, people come up to me in person - so many women say thank you very much for doing this storyline, as they went for screenings and found precancerous cells. You forget that you are saving people’s lives.

Katie also revealed that she told show bosses that she wanted Sinead to die, after deciding that it was time for her to leave the soap.

Sinead is involved in a devastating cancer storyline. Picture: ITV

She said: "I was talking to Ian and Kate initially about this story, and I said I think I might want to leave. And then they told me this storyline and I said this is amazing lets please do this. I just sat there and I said 'I want her to die'. Life isn’t a fairytale, people are dying."

Katie hit headlines earlier today after reports she was embroiled in an argument with Love Island star Maura Higgins at last night's TV Choice Awards.

While she didn't speak about the reports on This Morning, she later hit back at the allegations on Twitter.

Must be a slow news day. It was a pleasure meeting @MauraHiggins last night, she’s a lovely girl! We had a great night. Must remember to be less animated when talking to new friends haha. 🤦🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ — Katie McGlynn (@KatiexMcGlynn) September 10, 2019

She wrote: "Must be a slow news day. It was a pleasure meeting @MauraHiggins last night, she’s a lovely girl! We had a great night. Must remember to be less animated when talking to new friends haha."

