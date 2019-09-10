Corrie's Katie McGlynn says Sinead Tinker cancer storyline has saved lives... as she breaks silence on Maura Higgins 'feud'

10 September 2019, 15:16 | Updated: 10 September 2019, 15:37

Katie appeared on This Morning earlier today and opened up about her Coronation Street exit

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn spoke out about her character Sinead Tinker's cancer storyline during an appearance on This Morning earlier today.

Read more: Prince William shares adorable throwback photo with Prince Harry and Princess Diana on Instagram

She revealed that Sinead, who suffers from cervical cancer on the ITV soap, has encouraged viewers to get smear tests.

Katie appeared on This Morning earlier today
Katie appeared on This Morning earlier today. Picture: ITV

Katie even claimed that women have approached her on the street and told her that the storyline had saved their lives.

She told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I've had so many messages, people come up to me in person - so many women say thank you very much for doing this storyline, as they went for screenings and found precancerous cells. You forget that you are saving people’s lives.

Read more: EastEnders viewers horrified as Leo is revealed as paedophile Tony King’s son in shock twist for Bianca

Katie also revealed that she told show bosses that she wanted Sinead to die, after deciding that it was time for her to leave the soap.

Sinead is involved in a devastating cancer storyline
Sinead is involved in a devastating cancer storyline. Picture: ITV

She said: "I was talking to Ian and Kate initially about this story, and I said I think I might want to leave. And then they told me this storyline and I said this is amazing lets please do this. I just sat there and I said 'I want her to die'. Life isn’t a fairytale, people are dying."

Katie hit headlines earlier today after reports she was embroiled in an argument with Love Island star Maura Higgins at last night's TV Choice Awards.

While she didn't speak about the reports on This Morning, she later hit back at the allegations on Twitter.

She wrote: "Must be a slow news day. It was a pleasure meeting @MauraHiggins last night, she’s a lovely girl! We had a great night. Must remember to be less animated when talking to new friends haha."

NOW READ:

Emmerdale's Charley Webb furiously hits back after trolls criticise her sons' long hair

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Dublin Murders is coming to the BBC this October

When is Dublin Murders on TV, who’s in the cast and is the drama based on true events?
Emma and Anton

Strictly Come Dancing couples 2019: The professionals this year's celebrity contestants are partnered up with
Downton Abbey is coming to the big screen

What is the Downton Abbey movie release date, who's in the cast and is there a trailer?
Strictly's Kevin Clifton has denied claims he's 'fuming' over his new partner

Strictly’s Kevin Clifton hits back at claims he's 'fuming' at being paired with 60-year-old Anneka Rice
Bianca issued a stark warning to Leo

EastEnders viewers horrified as Leo is revealed as paedophile Tony King’s son in shock twist for Bianca

Trending on Heart

Napping is said to be good for your health

Napping regularly could dramatically reduce the risk of heart attack, study finds

Lifestyle

If you're after a free upgrade, follow this easy trick

Here's how you can bag a free hotel room upgrade, according to a travel expert

Travel

Know a Nigel? Read on...

The world's largest ever gathering of Nigels is being held at a pub this month

Lifestyle

Social media users have mocked the 'grab bag'

Police campaign warning people to pack emergency ‘grab bag' is mocked online

Lifestyle

The quick hack will only cost you £2

Crafty mum reveals genius £2 clock hack that makes her children lie in for longer

Lifestyle