Prince William shares adorable throwback photo with Prince Harry and Princess Diana on Instagram

Kensington Palace shared the adorable snap on their official Instagram. Picture: Getty

Kensington Palace shared the adorable snap of the two princes when they were children

The official Instagram account of Kensington Palace has shared an adorable throwback picture of Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and Princess Diana to mark Emergency Services day.

Read more: Top hairdresser reveals how to get Kate Middleton's new soft caramel ombre hair

The picture, which shows the young princes in a fire engine, is captioned: "Today marks #999DayUK, when we celebrate and say thank you to our incredible Police, Fire and Emergency Medical services 👮‍♀👨‍🚒👩‍⚕ and all our specialised emergency services for all that they do to keep us safe.

"The first photograph in this post is of The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex and their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, with their cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall in the yard of the Old Fire Station 🚒 in the grounds of Sandringham House in 1988.

"On 999 Day later today The Duke will visit @TheFirefightersCharity at Harcombe House in Devon to hear about the support that the centre provides to members of the fire and rescue service and their families, and meet representatives from across the emergency services sector.

Read more: Princess Charlotte given the nickname 'Warrior Princess' at nursery because of 'feisty personality'

"On the extraordinary work of our emergency services, The Duke of Cambridge said: "As a society, we owe our wellbeing, and indeed our lives, to the men and women in our emergency services who work tirelessly to protect us in some of the most difficult circumstances.

Royal fans were quick to praise the adorable photo. Picture: Getty

"It is only fitting that we should recognise the vital role that they play, and pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities." 999 Day begins annually at 9am on the 9th September (the 9th hour of the 9th day of the 9th month) and is held to pay tribute to the invaluable work that is carried out by the emergency services and responders."

Read more: The Queen's 'favourite grandchild' Lady Louise Windsor makes rare public appearance

Fans rushed to the comment section to praise the adorable picture, with one writing: "The first picture is just so sweet".

Another added: "A walk down memory lane! ❤️❤️❤️❤️".

And a third wrote: "They are having so much fun.!! Really beautiful💝🌟".