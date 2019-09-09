The Queen's 'favourite grandchild' Lady Louise Windsor makes rare public appearance

Lady Louise Windsor made a rare public appearance at the weekend. Picture: PA

Lady Louise Windsor appeared with her mum Sophie Wessex at a horse riding event at the weekend

The Queen's 'favourite grandchild' Lady Louise Windsor attended the Burghley Horse Trials with her mother, Sophie Countess of Wessex, at the weekend.

Lady Louise, 15, who is twelfth in line to the throne, rarely appears in public - but was photographed enjoying the event, which took place at Burghley House in Stamford.

Read more: Michael Owen 'mortified' after Queen told him off for squeezing into a lift with her

She and her mother were spotted having fun at the event, even taking the time to pose in a Red Arrow plane at the event.

Lady Louise attended the event with her mother. Picture: PA

This is the third time she has appeared on public in recent months - she and her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, 11, shared a carriage with their parents for the Trooping The Colour ceremony, celebrating the Queen’s birthday in June, and she also made a public appearance at Bristol Zoo.

Read more: Meghan Markle watches on as pal Serena Williams gets beaten in US Open final

Lady Louise is said to have consolidated herself as The Queen's 'favourite' grandchild after staying at her Scottish country retreat Balmoral over summer.

Lady Louise is said to be The Queen's favourite grandchild. Picture: PA

The pair are said to have bonded over their mutual love of sketching, with a royal insider saying: “The Queen loves the fact that Louise and James relish their time at Balmoral, and she has become particularly close to Louise, who seems to have become her favourite grandchild, closely followed by James.

“Louise also endeared herself to everyone by looking after William and Kate’s children when they were up here.

This was Lady Louise's third public outing in recent months. Picture: PA

"Louise loves drawing and sketching and was very patiently trying to get Charlotte to do pictures of rabbits and deer.

"Because of her obvious artistic skill, the Queen allowed Louise to look through some of the collection of Queen Victoria’s Highlands sketches which are kept at Balmoral but are rarely dug out these days.”

NOW READ:

The Queen uses a clever hack to remember everyone she's awarding with a title