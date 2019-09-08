Meghan Markle watches on as pal Serena Williams gets beaten in US Open final

Meghan Markle US Open. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Meghan Markle looked radiant in blue as she took a break from mothering duties to cheer on friend Serena Williams in the US Open Ladies final last night.

Meghan Markle attends the US Open. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex looked relaxed in a chic denim dress and white cape coat as she watched on from the VIP seats with Serena's family.

Meghan, 38, shared a hug with Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian before taking her seats in a box which also included Serena's sister Venus, mother Oracene Price and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

But Serena, dressed in a skintight purple outfit, was second best throughout the match, losing 3-6, 5-7 to Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu.

Meghan Markle arrives at the US Open. Picture: Getty

Meghan left four-month old baby Archie at home with Prince Harry, 34, and their nanny as she jetted off to New York on Friday at the last minute to watch the match.

She reportedly stayed up until 1am on Thursday night watching the semi-finals before making the decision to jet out seven hours later.

A source said: “The Duchess was thinking of flying out to support Serena after she won the quarter finals on Tuesday.

“She stayed up late on Thursday and into the early hours to watch her in the semis.

Meghan chats to Serena's mother Oracene Price. Picture: Twitter

The moment has arrived!



Bianca Andreescu wins the first Grand Slam title of her career, defeating Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5.#USOpen | #WomenWorthWatching pic.twitter.com/slAVtj5QWz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2019

Meghan Markle shares a hug with Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian. Picture: Twitter

"When she won, Meghan was like ‘let’s go!’

“She’s really excited to support her friend and then come back.”

It's believed she took a commercial flight with British Airways after she and Harry faced criticism for their hypocrisy for urging people to watch their carbon footprint while also catching four private jets in two weeks recently for private holidays.

Meghan Markle cheers on her best friend. Picture: Getty

During her while even had time to drop into a local yoga class to stretch out and overcome her jet lag.

Serena's fans have suggested Meghan could be a jinx after the Duchess was also present as the American was soundly beaten by Romanian Simona Halep at the Wimbledon final in July.

Serena'a coach Patrick Mouratoglou was also allegedly concerned by the Duchess' attendance as the superstar attempts to win her 24th Grand Glam.

Dear Meghan Markle please stop attending Serena’s finals matches. You are a jinx. Signed fans who are not her friends. — Sumatra Thompson (@sumatrat) September 7, 2019