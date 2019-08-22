First look at Meghan Markle's charity clothing line as Duchess shares behind-the-scenes videos

Meghan Markle has shared a sneak peek at her upcoming clothing range with Smart Works.

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle announced she was launching clothing line with women’s charity, Smart Works.

And now the Duchess of Sussex has shared a behind the scenes preview of the new womenswear range on Instagram.

Giving royal fans a peek at her collaboration, Meghan shared a string of backstage videos on the Instagram account she shares with husband Prince Harry.

In the videos, Meghan can be seen wearing a pair of skinny jeans and oversized blue shirt which costs $218 and is by US retailer Frank & Eileen.

She paired the look with a pair of dark skinny jeans and nude pumps as she was seen greets the women involved.

Meghan shared a glimpse of her new clothing line. Picture: Instagram

Another clip shows her warmly chatting to the photographer, while a final video shows the Duchess admiring the final shots and clapping her hands in excitement.

In the background, camel tote bags are visible, and other models wear a little black dress with a V-neckline and a burgundy jumper over a black long-sleeved knit top.

These have all been designed with the assistance of Meghan’s fashion designer friend Misha Nanoo.

Meghan captioned the clips: “Behind the scenes.

“A sneak peek at the new @SmartworksCharity capsule collection shoot, ahead of the autumn launch.”

The charity provides an outfit to help unemployed and vulnerable women get back into the work force, and a second outfit to tide them over until their first paycheque once they've landed a job.

Explaining the reason behind the charity project, a second caption added: “An initiative supporting the Smart Works collective which will equip women entering the work force with the key work wear essentials they need.”

The range is dropping this Autumn in partnership with high-street shops such as Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Jigsaw.

For each piece sold at the stores, another piece will be donated to the charity.

Writing in her guest-edited edition of Vogue last month, mum-of-one Meghan explained: “When you walk into a Smart Works space you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes. Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.

"To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friend, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe.

“Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity.”