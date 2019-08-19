Suits pay hilarious tribute to Meghan Markle in final season with Rachel Zane joke

19 August 2019, 12:31

The Suits team paid tribute to the Duchess of Sussex with a hilarious joke in the final series
The Suits team paid tribute to the Duchess of Sussex with a hilarious joke in the final series. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The final episode of Suits is out, but the cast and producers couldn’t finish the TV series without a nod to The Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle was best known for her role in Suits as Rachel Zane before she married Prince Harry and became one of the most famous women in the world.

The Duchess of Sussex quit the show in the seventh series after her engagement to the Duke of Sussex was announced.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie has ginger hair 'just like his dad'

Suits has gone on to film a final two more series without Meghan, which is now on Netflix to stream.

In the final series of Suits, series nine, the show pays a hilarious tribute to the new royal with a subtle but smart quip in one of the scenes.

During one of the episodes, Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, is asked how Rachel – his wife on the show – is doing after their move to Seattle.

Replying, Mike says: “If I told you how good, you probably wouldn't believe me.”

Suits didn’t stop there, and even tweeted the scene with the caption: "Turns out Rachel is doing REALLY well.”

Meghan Markle left Suits in series seven after going public with her engagement
Meghan Markle left Suits in series seven after going public with her engagement. Picture: Getty

Fans of the show applauded the sweet and funny nod to the Duchess, with one commenting: “Awww, that was really cute. Nicely done! Of course, I’ve come to expect nothing less from everybody that creates this spectacular show!”

Back in 2017, when Meghan and Harry went public with their engagement, Meghan spoke about her decision to leave the show.

She said: “I see it as new change, a new chapter.

"I've been working on my show [for] seven years, we were so fortunate to have that longevity, and I feel like I checked that box and am very proud of the work I've done there."

READ NOW: The one scene in The Crown that left the Queen "upset and annoyed"

