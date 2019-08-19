The Queen DOES watch The Crown, but one scene left her "upset and annoyed"

The Queen was left far from impressed by one scene in the second series of The Crown. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Alice Dear

Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly left “upset” and “annoyed” by one scene in Netflix’s The Crown.

Series three of The Crown is coming to Netflix on November 19th, and fans of the royal TV show can’t wait.

Series one and two told the story of Queen Elizabeth II’s early days as Monarch, with Claire Foy starring as the Queen and Matt Smith as Prince Philip.

READ MORE: The Crown release teaser for series three starring Olivia Coleman as the Queen

New reports claim that the Queen, whose life inspired the show, does in fact watch the TV series.

The Queen is said to have enjoyed watching the first series of The Crown. Picture: Getty

According to a senior courtier, the Queen was left "reasonably entertained" by the first series of the hit show.

However, there was one storyline and scene in the second series that reportedly left her “upset” and “annoyed”.

The senior courtier reportedly told The Express it was the storyline around her son Prince Charles being picked on at school that she did not like, and in particular, the way Prince Philip was represented in the scenes.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for travelling by private jet, despite preaching about climate change

During series two, Prince Charles is sent to Gordonstoun school in Scotland, where he is picked on by other students.

A source revealed the Queen wasn't happy with the way Prince Philip was portrayed in a scene with Prince Charles. Picture: Getty

Later in the series, Charles turns to his father for support, and Prince Philip is anything but understanding and sympathetic.

The source said: “The Queen realises that many who watch The Crown take it as an accurate portrayal of the Royal Family and she cannot change that.

“But she was upset by the way Prince Philip is depicted as being a father insensitive to his son's wellbeing."

They went on: “She was particularly annoyed at a scene in which Philip has no sympathy for a plainly upset Charles while he is flying him home from Scotland.

The Queen is said to know that many people take The Crown as fact, which it is not. Picture: Netflix/The Crown

“That simply did not happen."

Prince Philip, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to take issue with the scenes as he does not watch the show.

According to actress Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in series one and two, she hears that Philip doesn’t watch it because “he can’t be bothered”.