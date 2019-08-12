The Crown season 3 release date FINALLY confirmed by Netflix with teaser trailer featuring Olivia Colman

12 August 2019, 14:39 | Updated: 12 August 2019, 15:10

Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Royal fans around the world rejoice - we officially have a release date for The Crown season 3!

It's been a long time coming, but Netflix has *finally* revealed the release date for season three of The Crown.

Taking to Twitter on Monday 12 August, the streaming site confirmed that the new episodes will drop on Netflix later this year, on 17 November - which oddly is a Sunday.

As well as giving us a date, Netflix also offered a first look at actress Olivia Colman as the Queen, in a brand new teaser trailer.

Here's everything we know about season 3 so far...

The Crown season 3 release date FINALLY confirmed
The Crown season 3 release date FINALLY confirmed. Picture: Netflix

Who's in the cast of The Crown for season 3?

Starring opposite Fleabag actress Olivia Colman as Prince Philip is Tobias Menzies. The pair take over from Claire Foy and Matt Smith, respectively.

Helena Bonham Carter is taking on the role of Princess Margaret, who was formerly played by Vanessa Kirby.

Other notable names include:

- Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker-Bowles

- Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

- Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones

- Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles

What events will be covered in season 3?

As well as offering Emmy-award-winning performances, stunning costumes and set design, The Crown provides a bit of a history lesson for viewers.

While details on all the historic events covered in season 3 are still under wraps, it's believe that the third instalment will focus on the next decade of Queen Elizabeth's life - which is why, of course, the showmakers decided to cast older actors this time round.

Last year, Josh O'Connor and Emerald Fennell were also snapped on set as Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, filming a scene at a polo event the pair famously attended in 1975, at Cirencester Park.

We also know that Sex Education star Gillian Anderson has be cast as the UK's first female PM, Margaret Thatcher, so we expect to see Liz deal with everything from riots to the Gulf War.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix has yet to release a full length trailer, but they did post a teaser clip to announce the release date. You can watch the clip above.

