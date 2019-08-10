Olivia Colman poses with corgis ahead of The Crown, season 3

10 August 2019, 14:28 | Updated: 10 August 2019, 15:58

Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as The Queen
Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as The Queen. Picture: Netflix

We've not got long to wait...

Olivia Colman looks perfectly at home as this still from the Netflix award-winning series shows.

The acclaimed actress, 45, succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in season three and four of the royal biopic, which returns to Netflix in November.

She will play the role of Queen Elizabeth II from the period of 1964 through to 1976, and following Claire Foy's Emmy-winning Outstanding Lead Actress award, expectations are high for the Oscar-winning actress.

The overhauled cast includes Tobias Menzies as the queen’s husband, Prince Philip; Helena Bonham Carter as the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret; and the recently announced Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Margaret’s husband.

Filming began in July 2018, and Olivia Colman confirmed at the Oscars that it had finished in February 2019 – although she was still working on reshoots.

“We’ve just finished season three a week ago, and when I go back I’ve got to do some reshoots,” she said following her Oscar win on 24 February 2019. “We start again with season four in August.”

We can't wait to watch it...

Read more: Who is Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in The Crown season 4?; Fans were outraged by Claire Foy's salary and why viewers are increasingly turning to streaming services.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

She's the youngest ever dragon at 35

When does Dragons' Den series 17 start, what time is it on and who is the new Dragon, Sara Davies?
Which of the couples from the show are still together now?

Which Love Island 2019 couples are still together?

Baptiste is set for another series

Baptiste season 2: When is the release date and who is in the cast?
The film is currently being produced by Netflix

Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan and Rachel McAdams to star in Netflix film about Eurovision
Lauren opened up about her childhood to the experts

Celebs Go Dating viewers in tears as Lauren Goodger reveals she was 'given away' by her mum aged 4

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

x

Family first: Robbie and Ayda Williams will travel to Hawaii for their daughter's first birthday so they can celebrate with her surrogate

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon returns to Loose Women

Stacey Solomon praises working mums as she returns to Loose Women

Celebrities

Heinz is bringing its ketchup-mayo-mix up to the UK

Heinz to launch 'Mayochup' this month but it will be named 'Saucy Sauce'

Food & Health

Costa Coffe have been blasted for their price inflation

Costa Coffee slammed by customers for raising drink prices but SHRINKING cup sizes by a third

Food & Health

The mum has slammed drivers who use the spaces in a furious rant (stock image)

Mum's furious rant at drivers who take up parent and child parking bays goes viral

Lifestyle

Anne is now pregnant with her first child

Anne Hathaway says it 'broke' her to see other pregnant woman while she struggled to conceive

Celebrities