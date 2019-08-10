Olivia Colman poses with corgis ahead of The Crown, season 3

Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as The Queen. Picture: Netflix

We've not got long to wait...

Olivia Colman looks perfectly at home as this still from the Netflix award-winning series shows.

The acclaimed actress, 45, succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in season three and four of the royal biopic, which returns to Netflix in November.

She will play the role of Queen Elizabeth II from the period of 1964 through to 1976, and following Claire Foy's Emmy-winning Outstanding Lead Actress award, expectations are high for the Oscar-winning actress.

The overhauled cast includes Tobias Menzies as the queen’s husband, Prince Philip; Helena Bonham Carter as the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret; and the recently announced Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Margaret’s husband.

Filming began in July 2018, and Olivia Colman confirmed at the Oscars that it had finished in February 2019 – although she was still working on reshoots.

“We’ve just finished season three a week ago, and when I go back I’ve got to do some reshoots,” she said following her Oscar win on 24 February 2019. “We start again with season four in August.”

We can't wait to watch it...

Read more: Who is Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in The Crown season 4?; Fans were outraged by Claire Foy's salary and why viewers are increasingly turning to streaming services.