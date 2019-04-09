Who is Emma Corrin? Netflix casts actress to play Princess Diana in The Crown season 4

9 April 2019, 17:43

The late Princess Diana will be portrayed by actress Emma Corrin
The late Princess Diana will be portrayed by actress Emma Corrin. Picture: Wikimedia Commons
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The young actress will portray Princess Diana in season 4 of The Crown on Netflix

Emma Corrin has just been announced as the actress who will play Princess Diana in royal Netflix drama, The Crown.

The new casting was revealed on the show's Twitter last week, along with a quote from Emma calling it an 'exceptional opportunity'.

But what do we know about the young actress?

Where did Emma train?

According to her agency, Waring & McKenna, Emma trained at the prestigious University of Cambridge.

She attended St John's College and was actively involved in dramatic productions such as Romeo and Juliet, Lily, and Unravelling the Ribbon

Prior to this, Emma attended the Woldingham boarding school for girls in Surrey, where fees can exceed £12,000 a term.

What did Emma have to say about her new role?

The English actress said: "I have been glued to the show and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal.

"Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring.

"To explore her through Peter "Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice."

What are some of her other acting credits?

Some of Emma's previous professional roles include credits on Grantchester and Misbehaviour alongside Keeley Hawes and Keira Knightley.

The show is set to return for its third season in 2019, which will see Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies take over the roles as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip from Claire Foy and Matt Smith.

