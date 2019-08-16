Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie has ‘ginger hair just like his dad’

16 August 2019, 12:58

Meghan and Harry's son Archie is said to have ginger hair, just like his father
Meghan and Harry's son Archie is said to have ginger hair, just like his father. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor in May this year.

Since Meghan and Harry welcomed their son, we have seen the little one a total of three times.

The first was when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially introduced Archie to the world at Windsor Castle, days after Meghan gave birth.

Following that, we got a glimpse of the little one in the official images from his christening.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed for flying by private jet to Ibiza

The third was when Meghan was pictured holding Archie close as she watched Prince William and Prince Harry play polo with Kate Middleton and her children.

A royal source has revealed Archie has "tufts" of ginger hair
A royal source has revealed Archie has "tufts" of ginger hair. Picture: PA

Each time, little Archie hasn’t shown any signs of hair, and so fans have not been able to work out whether the little one will inherit Harry’s famous ginger locks.

Now, a royal source has revealed that baby Archie DOES have tufts of ginger hair.

Speaking about the little boy, the source told People: “He’s a happy baby.

“He has lovely, puffy little legs and tufts of reddish hair. He’s really adorable.”

Meghan and Harry were unsure who Archie took after when he was first born
Meghan and Harry were unsure who Archie took after when he was first born. Picture: PA

During the official photocell following the birth of Archie, the press asked the new parents who the baby resembled more.

Meghan replied: “We’re still trying to figure that out.”

Prince Harry added: “Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William to 'announce fourth pregnancy' before end of the year

Meghan and Harry's son is said to be a very happy baby
Meghan and Harry's son is said to be a very happy baby. Picture: PA

“We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really.

“His looks are changing every single day, so who knows.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tammy Abraham: Frank Lampard 'disgusted' by racist abuse of striker after Chelsea's Super Cup defeat

Sport

Ruaridh McConnochie's fitness in doubt for England's trip to Cardiff

Sport

Jeremy Corbyn: 'It is not up to Jo Swinson to decide who will be next PM'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Peter Andre's wife Emily was left shocked as she was greeted with a brand new car

Peter Andre, 46, surprises wife Emily with brand new Range Rover for her 30th birthday

Celebrities

Pandora have announced some exciting news

Pandora is releasing a new Harry Potter jewellery collection - and fans are so excited

Lifestyle

Holly and Dec presented I'm A Celeb together last year

Holly Willoughby reunites with Declan Donnelly on boozy holiday

Celebrities

Stefani Chaglar likes to dress up in her mum's creations

Five-year-old goes viral after recreating celebrity looks using loo roll and bin bags

Lifestyle

EastEnders fans are terrified Mick may die

EastEnders fans fear for Mick Carter as Danny Dyer's character collapses AGAIN

TV & Movies

Tulisa

Fans shocked as 'unrecognisable' Tulisa appears on Good Morning Britain

Celebrities