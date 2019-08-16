Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie has ‘ginger hair just like his dad’

Meghan and Harry's son Archie is said to have ginger hair, just like his father. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor in May this year.

Since Meghan and Harry welcomed their son, we have seen the little one a total of three times.

The first was when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially introduced Archie to the world at Windsor Castle, days after Meghan gave birth.

Following that, we got a glimpse of the little one in the official images from his christening.

The third was when Meghan was pictured holding Archie close as she watched Prince William and Prince Harry play polo with Kate Middleton and her children.

A royal source has revealed Archie has "tufts" of ginger hair. Picture: PA

Each time, little Archie hasn’t shown any signs of hair, and so fans have not been able to work out whether the little one will inherit Harry’s famous ginger locks.

Now, a royal source has revealed that baby Archie DOES have tufts of ginger hair.

Speaking about the little boy, the source told People: “He’s a happy baby.

“He has lovely, puffy little legs and tufts of reddish hair. He’s really adorable.”

Meghan and Harry were unsure who Archie took after when he was first born. Picture: PA

During the official photocell following the birth of Archie, the press asked the new parents who the baby resembled more.

Meghan replied: “We’re still trying to figure that out.”

Prince Harry added: “Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks.

Meghan and Harry's son is said to be a very happy baby. Picture: PA

“We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really.

“His looks are changing every single day, so who knows.”