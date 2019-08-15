Kate Middleton and Prince William to 'announce fourth pregnancy’ before the end of the year

Odds on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcoming another baby have been slashed. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Betting site Coral have slashed odds on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge having a fourth child.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have welcomed three beautiful children since they got married in 2011.

Prince George was born in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

Ever since the arrival of baby Louis, many royal fans have speculated whether the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will see their family as completed, or plan a fourth little one.

Kate Middleton is currently a mother to three; George, Charlotte and Louis. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge admitted she felt broody during a trip to Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty

Betting website Coral have slashed their odds on the couple welcoming another child, putting the odds to 1-2 that they will announce a pregnancy by the end of the year.

Coral spokesperson Harry Aitkenhead said: “Much has been made of Prince Harry's comments that he and Meghan will most likely only have two children.

“However we think Kate and Will's family will continue to grow and make them odds on to announce a fourth baby in 2019.”

Kate and William have remained tight-lipped about their baby plans, with the Duchess of Cambridge only once opening up about being "broody".

Coral have predicted Kate and William will announce a pregnancy before the year is up. Picture: Kensington Palace/ Matt Porteous

During a trip the Northern Ireland, Kate reportedly admitted to a member of the public that she was broody.

When they asked her if she would have fourth baby, she reportedly replied: “I think William would be a little worried!”

