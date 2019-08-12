Royal fans compare Kate Middleton’s parenting skills to Princess Diana as she reacts to Princess Charlotte’s antics

12 August 2019, 13:05

Royal fans have compared Kate Middleton's reaction to that of Princess Diana's
Royal fans have compared Kate Middleton's reaction to that of Princess Diana's. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton’s reaction to Princess Charlotte sticking out her tongue has been compared to Princess Diana’s motherly behaviours.

Princess Charlotte made news last week when she was pictured sticking out her tongue to the crowds on the Isle Of Wight.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Charlotte and Prince George were there for the King’s Cup, a charity sailing regatta.

The little Princess made fans laugh as she cheekily poked her tongue out as mum Kate encouraged her to wave to the crowds.

Kate Middleton laughed with her daughter at her cheeky gesture
Kate Middleton laughed with her daughter at her cheeky gesture. Picture: Getty

Reacting to her daughter, royal fans praised Kate for the firm but fun way she reacted, first jokingly telling her little one off, before laughing at her cheekiness.

Many fans have now compared Kate’s parenting skills to those of the late Princess Diana, as they spot similarities between their playful reactions.

One fan commented on the pictures of Charlotte and Kate: “Love Kate's reaction! Just like Diana would have reacted.”

Fans have compared the pictures with those of Diana with her sons at Alton Towers
Fans have compared the pictures with those of Diana with her sons at Alton Towers. Picture: Getty

Another added: “She [Kate] has the same reaction as Princess Diana…”

Many people have compared the snaps of Kate and Charlotte to those of Diana with her sons Prince Harry and Prince William.

Of course, the Duchess of Cambridge also has moments where she needs to be more tough with her children, as Princess Diana did before her.

For example, there was the famous moment Charlotte had a meltdown in front of the cameras as the family visited Hamburg in 2017, where Kate could be seen telling the little one off.

Kate Middleton had to be firm with her daughter back in 2017 as she had a meltdown in front off the cameras
Kate Middleton had to be firm with her daughter back in 2017 as she had a meltdown in front off the cameras. Picture: Getty
Prince Harry appears to have inspired Charlotte's cheeky moment
Prince Harry appears to have inspired Charlotte's cheeky moment. Picture: Getty

In the same way, there have been moments Diana was pictured scolding her sons.

The late Princess of Wales looked less than impressed at Trooping the Colour in 1998 when Prince Harry stuck his tongue out the the crowds, for example.

Comparing Kate and Charlotte’s moment to this, one fan commented: “This is definitely a Harry and Diana moment!”

