Prince William breaks silence and reveals a statue for Princess Diana is "coming soon"

A statue for Princess Diana is long overdue. Picture: GETTY

The statue was commissioned in 2017 but William and Harry are waiting until the tribute is perfected

A statue for Diana, Princess of Wales, is coming "very soon" according to son Prince William.

The People's Princess will be honoured with a stunning tribute outside Kensington Palace that was first announced by her two sons in 2017, with the Queen's sculptor recreating Diana's likeness.

On July 1, John Loughrey, a 59-year-old from London, was holding a vigil outside Kensington Palace to mark what would've been Diana's 58th birthday when Prince William made his way over for a candid chat.

The 59-year-old citizen told the MailOnline about the interaction with Prince William, revealing: "William told me he knew we'd been coming here for years and thanked us for what we were doing for his mother."

Prince William said it's very important that they get the statue right before any official announcement. Picture: GETTY

When Mr Loughrey asked Prince William for an update on the highly-anticipated statue to honour his late mother, the Prince pointed to the gardens, revealing where the tribute would be placed.

Prince William told royal fans: "Soon, very soon. We just want to make sure it is right. It's important to get it right."

The royal spent seven minutes talking to the group of six royal fans, leaving only when huge crowds started to gather.

