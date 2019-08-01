Meghan Markle teams up with Marks & Spencer and other brands to launch clothing line with Smart Works charity

Meghan Markle will be launching her own line of clothing in partnership with charity Smart Works. Picture: Instagram/Sussex Royal

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex is putting her impeccable fashion taste to good use as she announces the launch of a capsule collection.

Meghan Markle has been full of announcements this month.

The Duchess of Sussex recently revealed she had guest edited the September issue of Vogue, and has now treated us to the news of a fashion line.

Announcing the news on the Sussex Royal Instagram page, the Duchess revealed she is working with charity Smart Works, a UK charity that provides high quality interview clothes and interview training to unemployed women in need.

The Duchess of Sussex will be releasing a capsule collection of clothes with the support of John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Misha Nonoo and Jigsaw.

The Duchess is a Royal Patron of Smart Works. Picture: Instagram/Royal Sussex

The way the collection works is that for every item bought, one item will be donated to Smart Works.

The announcement, posted on the Instagram of Meghan and Prince Harry, read: “We are proud to be supporting a very special initiative this autumn for @SmartWorksCharity!

“After quiet visits to Smart Works over the last year, The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready.

“Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily “suit” the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview.

Meghan Markle worked with Smart Works throughout her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram/Sussex Royal

“As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace.

"This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market.”

In Vogue’s September issue, the Duchess speaks more about the plans.

She writes: “I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friend, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe.

The Duchess discusses the work in the September issue of Vogue. Picture: Instagram/Sussex Royal

"Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together."

Ever since Meghan became a royal, and before that even, she has been a fashion icon to many.

Her chic and classic ensembles have inspired UK brands while people attempt to create the classic Meghan look.

With the clothing range, not only will fans get a taste of Meghan’s fashion style, but will also be helping the great organisation that is Smart Works.

More information will be revealed in the September issue of Vogue, out on 2nd August.