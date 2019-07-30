Meghan Markle accused of ripping Vogue cover from book she appeared on in 2016

Meghan Markle has been accused of taking the same design from the book, published in 2016. Picture: Getty/The Game Changers

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex recently revealed the cover of Vogue she has guest edited, but some eagle-eyed people have spotted some similarities with another cover.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed her collaboration with British Vogue this week.

Prince Harry’s wife unveiled the cover of the September issue of Vogue, which she guest edited after turning down the opportunity to be on the cover.

The issue is named “Forced For Change”, and has been created to “highlight the power of the collective”.

The cover stars 15 women, chosen by Meghan, who she believes are raising to bar for quality, kindness, justice and open mindedness.

Meghan Markle worked with Vogue to guest edit their September issue. Picture: Getty

The women include Laverne Cox, Jameela Jamil, Gemma Chan and Yara Shahidi.

The 16th space on the cover will be printed as a mirror, which will show you – the reader – as part of the collective.

While many have commended the Duchess for her work, other eagle-eyed people have drawn comparisons between the cover and the cover from a book Meghan appeared on the front of back in 2016.

‘The Game Changers: How To Become a Fearless, Fabulous Girl Boss’ by Samantha Brett and Steph Adams was released in 2016 and also starred 15 women on the cover in black and white images, Meghan being one of them.

The Vogue cover stars fifteen women who represent 'Force For Change'. Picture: Vogue/PA

Some people have drawn comparisons between the cover and this book Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of in 2016. Picture: The Game Changers

One of the authors of the book, Samantha Brett, has heard fans comparisons and has spoken out.

She told Daily Mail: “It's obviously very flattering. She obviously likes our concept.

"I love Meghan and am a huge fan, but if what people are alerting us to is true then it's extremely disappointing."

The issue, which will be on sale from August 2nd, will include an interview between Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama, as well as an interview between Prince Harry and Dr Jane Goodall.

Speaking about the journey, Meghan Markle said: “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring.

“To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created.

“A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.”

The September issue of Vogue will be on sale from August 2nd.