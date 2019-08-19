Elton John defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in emotional statement as he reveals ‘sense of obligation’ to protect the Duke of Sussex

By Alice Dear

Elton John has defended The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in an emotional statement after the royal couple faced backlash over private jet use.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recently received backlash over their use of private jets, with some people labelling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘hypocrites’ for their work against climate change.

This week, there were more reports that Meghan and Harry flew with their son Archie to the South of France for a holiday on another private jet, which caused more outrage.

Now, Elton John, who was a great friend of the late Princess Diana’s, has taken to Instagram to defend the couple.

The Rocketman hitmaker has labelled the accounts in the press as “distorted” and “malicious”, and said he feels a “profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family”.

In the caption on his Instagram page, Elton John explained how he and his husband David invited the family to join them in Nice so they could relax and enjoy some privacy, and that they arranged the private jet.

He also added that the flight was carbon neutral.

The full statement is as follows:

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week.

“Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home.

“To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™.

“I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.”

Royal fans have applauded the singer for standing up for the couple, with one commenting: “You and David have such kind hearts. The Duke & Duchess are so fortunate to have you as their friend.”

Another added: “Well said Elton! About time someone stuck up for them and gave them a break.”