Princess Charlotte given the nickname 'Warrior Princess' at nursery because of 'feisty personality'

Princess Charlotte is only four but is full of personality. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The young royal has just started a new term at school and it's been revealed she possesses a special nickname.

Princess Charlotte is only four-years-old and has made quite a name for herself because of her fiery personality.

The tot made headlines last month after pulling out her tongue at the crowds of photographers, which many found hilarious, and it looks like her personality has been shining through at school, too.

Charlotte is famed for her cheeky personality. Picture: PA

Princess Charlotte started Reception at Thomas's Battersea School with big brother Prince George, six, last week, and it's since emerged that she'd gained a bit of a nickname when at nursery school.

The apparent "tomboy" was given the name when at Willcocks Nursery, which she attended before joining her brother, and she was at the school for 18 months.

Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl told US TV programme Entertainment tonight that Charlotte was called "Warrior Princess" and that she believes the nickname could follow her throughout her primary school years.

Kate has been praised for the ways she reacted to Charlotte's cheeky greeting. Picture: PA

Katie said: "I’m wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her.

"Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously she is a Princess, but she’s quite a tomboy."

The expert also revealed: "She loves climbing trees and she’s very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality."

And Warrior Princess isn't the only name she goes by, as Katie added that Charlotte also goes by the common moniker, Lottie.

Prince William and Kate took Charlotte and George to school last Thursday. Picture: PA

When it comes to the school register, the young royal will apparently be called Charlotte Cambridge, in the same way George is referred to.

Charlotte was joined by brother Prince George and parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as she arrived for her first day of school last Thursday.