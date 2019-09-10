EastEnders viewers horrified as Leo is revealed as paedophile Tony King’s son in shock twist for Bianca

Bianca Jackson is set to face more heartache as her ex Tony King's son arrived on The Square.

EastEnders fans were left horrified during last night’s episode when it was revealed mystery newcomer Leo is paedophile Tony King's son.

Fans of the BBC show will remember Bianca Jackson’s boyfriend Tony groomed and sexually abused her daughter Whitney Dean for years, until he was arrested in 2008.

Walford residents later learned that Tony had committed suicide in prison out of shame for his crimes.

However, it looks like Whitney (Shona McGarty) is about to relive her nightmare as Leo was exposed after being caught talking to her younger sister Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith).

Leo was spotted talking to Tiffany Butcher. Picture: BBC

Leo - played by actor Tom Wells - believes Tony was innocent and is determined to clear his late father’s name.

The young boy is also angry to learn Tony's parents gave money to Bianca and her family after the court case more than ten years ago to make up for what he did to them.

Read More: John Partridge reveals shock transformation on Loose Women as he teases return as EastEnders' Christian

During Monday night’s show, Bianca (Patsy Palmer) issued him a stark warning, telling him to stay away from her family.

But she was left shocked when he refused to leave until she hands over the money she was given by his grandparents.

During their tense argument, it became clear that Bianca previously had a run-in with Leo, as he teased her about attacking him and spending some time in prison.

Read More: Soap fans face more frustration as Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders confirm schedule changes

The episode ended with Bianca telling Leo to leave Albert Square for good, but we have a feeling he’s not about to give up without a fight.

Following the drama, one fan wrote on Twitter: “Leo is Tony King’s son. I didn’t expect that.”

Another suggested: “Bianca needs to warn Tiff about Leo & tell Whitney when she returns instead of trying to keep them from it #EastEnders”

Leo is Tony King’s son. I didn’t expect that. 😳 #EastEnders — Tremendous TV (@tremendous_tv) September 9, 2019

EastEnders latest arrival Tom Wells has previously starred in Doctors and Bancroft.

He said in a statement: "I’m really excited to be joining the EastEnders team and seeing what’s in store for Leo.

"He's definitely a man not to be trusted and I can’t wait to see him settle into Walford, it’s going to be fun.”

Jon Sen, the show's executive producer added: "Bianca’s return sparks a gripping new story with the arrival of Leo King – a dark and misguided figure who has grown up with the stigma of being the son of a convicted paedophile.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the Square, knowing he will bring depth and complexity to the role of Leo, a man who believes his father has been wronged and who will also go to great lengths to prove it."