Soap fans face more frustration as Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders confirm schedule changes

Soaps are set for a scheduling change. Picture: BBC/ITV

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale will all be affected by upcoming football games.

There’s more frustration for TV fans in the upcoming weeks as Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders will all face scheduling shake ups.

New timetables released for the week commencing Monday, September 9 have revealed the UK’s biggest soaps will be forced to change times due to the upcoming European Championship.

It’s bad news for ITV’s Emmerdale, as the schedules have confirmed that it will only air five episodes as it will lose it’s usual slot on Tuesday 10.

Taking its place, football fans will get to see England take on Kosovo in the Euro 2020 qualifier from Southampton, hosted by Mark Pougatch.

Read More: John Partridge reveals shock transformation on Loose Women as he teases return as EastEnders' Christian

Emmerdale is facing a scheduling shake up. Picture: ITV

ITV haven’t yet confirmed whether viewers will be treated to a bumper episode of the long-running soap in future to make up for the lost episode.

During the same week, Coronation Street will air an hour-long Friday episode on September 13 which is scheduled from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean faces wedding day hell as Hunter Owen kills again?

While the show traditionally has a double bill on Fridays, ITV has tried out different formats this year.

Due to the Corrie change-up, the BBC has also been forced to change the schedule of EastEnders to avoid clashing with its ITV rival.

It will air at 8.30pm so it doesn’t have to go head-to-head in a ratings war - although they did clash on Bank Holiday Monday earlier this week.

Another football game will be shown on September 7 as England take on Bulgaria at Wembley.

Luckily, as the match is on a Saturday, it doesn’t clash with any soaps, but does slightly cross over with the very exciting launch show of Strictly Come Dancing, which kicks off at 7.10pm on BBC1.

This comes after fans were in uproar earlier this year after the FIFA Women's World Cup meant ITV’s soaps faced last minute cancelations.

As a result, BBC's EastEnders went head to head with ITV's Emmerdale which forced viewers to choose between their favourite shows.