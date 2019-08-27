EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean faces wedding day hell as Hunter Owen kills again?

Will Hunter Owen kill Whitney on her wedding day? Picture: BBC

Who will die in the EastEnders wedding showdown? Whitney Dean could be in danger.

EastEnders viewers are in for an explosive few days next week as Whitney Dean gets set to marry cheating fiancé Callum Halfway, while Hunter Owen is still out for revenge.

BBC bosses have teased that all the main storylines are set to cross over - resulting in one resident being killed off in the Queen Vic on Thursday 5th September.

It’s the climax to a huge week which sees Whitney discover her fiance’s fling with Ben Mitchell, as well as the return of legendary characters Bianca Jackson and Lisa Fowler.

The drama starts after Hunter (Charlie Winter) recently escaped from prison and hatched a plan to get out of the country with his mum Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite).

Who will Hunter Owen kill? Picture: BBC

However, adamant that Jack Branning (Scott Malsen) is to blame for him getting sent to prison, he’s determined to make him pay.

As Mel desperately tries to keep her son hidden from the rest of Walford, the soap has teased that several people are caught in the crossfire of Hunter’s revenge.

Meanwhile, Whitney (Shona McGarty) is facing her own horror as she finally learns about Callum's (Tony Clay) fling with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

Following the bombshell, Whitney struggles to put her fears aside and go ahead with the ceremony, despite Callum doing his best to convince her that he wants to marry her.

Tensions then rise when Whitney realises that her mum Bianca is missing and she refuses to get married without her there.

With Callum’s help, the mum and daughter are finally reunited and they all make it in time for the wedding.

But when Whitney spots Ben there, she furiously confronts him over sleeping with Callum.

As all the storylines come to a head in the Queen Vic - who will end up dead when a trigger is pulled?