EastEnders spoilers: First look at Whitney Dean’s dramatic wedding as she makes shock discovery

Whitney is set for heartache on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

As Bianca Jackson makes her EastEnders return, she's set to cause some drama for daughter Whitney Dean.

In typical EastEnders-style, Whitney Dean’s upcoming wedding day to Callum Highway will be far from smooth sailing.

Yep, the big day is set to be thrown into chaos when Whitney’s mum Bianca goes missing just hours before her daughter is set to tie the knot.

While Patsy Palmer will be reprising her iconic role next week, her character Bianca ends up doing a disappearing act on her way back to Walford for the ceremony.

And after learning that Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) had arranged for her mum to return, Whitney is furious that she’s already causing drama.

Whitney is fuming at her mum Bianca. Picture: BBC

In first-look pictures from the BBC soap, Whitney (Shona McGarty) can be seen in her very unusual pink bridal dress.

The huge gown has roses as the sleeves, as well as a satin pink corset covered in diamantes.

Appearing very stressed on what is supposed to be the happiest day of her life, she looks ready for a row.

But fans of the long-running soap don’t have to get too worried about Bianca, as it was confirmed that she’ll return to the Square for the first time in five years on September 2.

Speaking at the time, EastEnders' executive producer Jon Sen commented: "When I joined the show in January, bringing Bianca Jackson back to the Square was high on my wish list.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Patsy's agreed to return to reprise her iconic creation in a blistering storyline that will grip fans this autumn. There is no-one more excited than me to see her step back into Albert Square again. I simply cannot wait."

Elsewhere in the soap, Whitney will face even more heartbreak as she finds out the truth about fiancé Callum’s sexuality.

Will Whitney discover the truth about Callum's affair with Ben? Picture: BBC

Ahead of her hen party, the barmaid comes across love letters from Callum’s former lover Chris, along with his army beret.

But despite the revelation, Whitney still seems set on getting married as she tells Callum (Tony Clay) they need to look forward to their future together and forget about the past.

Unfortunately, it looks as though Callum’s luck is almost up as it was previously reported that his secret affair with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) will be found out on their wedding day.