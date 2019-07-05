Patsy Palmer shares first photo as she returns to EastEnders as Bianca Jackson

Patsy Palmer is returning to EastEnders. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Naomi Bartram

When is Patsy Palmer returning to EastEnders as Bianca Jackson and why did she leave?

Last month it was revealed that Patsy Palmer would be re-joining the EastEnders line up as the legendary Bianca Jackson.

And now the actress has shared the first photo on set as she returned to Albert Square

Posting the pic to Instagram, Patsy posed alongside her on-screen daughter Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) with the caption: "BIANCA & WHITNEY 2019."

Fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: “Are you guys coming back??!! EXCITING!!😘😘”

Another said: “You are one of the best actors in Eastenders. Not the same without you."

And a third added: “The joy to know you'll be on our screens again. We always lose our greats to the 🇺🇸 but overjoyed that you will grace our screens again!"

So, when is Patsy Palmer returning and how long will she be on EastEnders this time around?

When is Bianca returning to EastEnders?

While it’s not clear exactly when Bianca will be seen on our screens, it was revealed in May that Patsy would be filming again after a five-year break.

Fans of the show will see Bianca reunited with troubled daughter Tiffany (Maisie Smith) for an explosive storyline.

A soap insider told The Sun: “Bosses are delighted to be getting Patsy back. She’s a real Enders icon and fans love seeing old faces return.

“She has yet to get her scripts but she will no doubt be at the centre of drama when she returns in the autumn.

“She starts filming in the next few weeks and can’t wait to get going again.”

Why did Patsy quit EastEnders?

Patsy joined EastEnders in 1993 before leaving six years later in 1999. She then returned in 2008 before quitting again in 2014.

She is thought to have left the show so she could start a new life in LA with her husband Richard Merkell and their kids.

In the show, Bianca moved to Milton Keynes with Robbie Jackson and son Sami after a tumultuous few years.

Bianca will be reunited with her troubled daughter. Picture: BBC

What is her latest storyline?

While BBC bosses are keeping the details under lock and key, it’s thought it may be connected to on-screen teenage daughter Tiffany (played by Maisie Smith) who returned to the show last year.

Talking to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on ITV show This Morning, she said: “I guess it’s probably a bit of everything. I’ve always said when you have those major storylines… I always think it’s a bit odd sometimes when major characters don’t return when it’s something, you know?”

EastEnders boss Jon Sen added: “When I joined the show in January, bringing Bianca Jackson back to the Square was high on my wish-list.

“I’m thrilled to announce that Patsy’s agreed to return to reprise her iconic creation in a blistering storyline that will grip fans this autumn. There is no one more excited than me to see her step back into Albert Square again. I simply cannot wait!”