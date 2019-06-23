Patsy Palmer is returning as part of a ‘blistering’ Eastenders storyline

Patsy wouldn’t reveal details of the storyline but judging by her character's history, we're guessing it's going to be explosive. Picture: BBC

EastEnders fans are delighted that one of the soap's most famous faces is returning to the show.

Patsy Palmer, 47, will be back as mum-of-four Bianca Jackson for a short run in September.

She is best known for her two marriages to Ricky Butcher, her fiery personality and unique sense of style.

Patsy wouldn’t reveal details of the storyline but teased it is for something major. It’s believed it may be connected to on-screen teenage daughter Tiffany (played by Maisie Smith) who returned to the show last year.

Talking to Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on ITV show This Morning, she said: “I guess it’s probably a bit of everything. I’ve always said when you have those major storylines… I always think it’s a bit odd sometimes when major characters don’t return when it’s something, you know?”

EastEnders boss Jon Sen said: “When I joined the show in January, bringing Bianca Jackson back to the Square was high on my wish-list.

“I’m thrilled to announce that Patsy’s agreed to return to reprise her iconic creation in a blistering storyline that will grip fans this autumn. There is no one more excited than me to see her step back into Albert Square again. I simply cannot wait!”

Neither can we!

How long is she back for?

She wouldn’t confirm the number of episodes she will appear in but said she’s back in the UK for three weeks to film.

How does she feel about the return?

She says: “It’s been really really so lovely. It just feels like you’ve never been a way. It’s so nice, it’s like going back to one huge family.”

Would she return for a longer stint?

Not currently as her son Bertie is still only eight. Pasty now lives in Malibu in the US so doesn’t want to leave him for too long.

When was Bianca last in EastEnders?

Fans last saw Bianca five years ago when she left Albert Square to move to Milton Keynes with her boyfriend Terry Spraggan (played by Terry Alderton) and her children.

Patsy has been keeping an eye on daughter Tiffany, played by Maisie Smith, who returned to the show last year.

She said: "I've seen bits of what Maisie has been doing and she's so brilliant.

"All of a sudden you go and you come back and she's a woman. She's so grown up and so beautiful.

"She's such a great little actress."

The much-beloved character is best known for her relationship with Ricky (Sid Owen). Picture: BBC

Will Ricky Butcher be back?

It’s still unknown whether we will see Bianca’s ex husband Ricky return to the Square too.

EastEnders airs weeknights on BBC One.