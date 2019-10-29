Hollyoaks' Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed share glimpse inside Cheshire home after welcoming baby

29 October 2019, 16:26 | Updated: 29 October 2019, 16:28

Nadine and Rory have shared a glimpse inside their home
Nadine and Rory have shared a glimpse inside their home. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed recently welcomed their first child Reggie together.

After meeting on the set of Hollyoaks, Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed have now been together for more than a year and even got engaged in December.

The pair grew close when their characters Cleo McQueen and Joel Dexter were also in a relationship.

While their on-screen romance ended, now the couple are the proud parents of newborn baby Reggie and regularly give fans a sneak peek into their family life on social media.

So, let’s take a look inside the stunning Cheshire home they share…

View this post on Instagram

Bonjour, petit famille 🇫🇷🖤

A post shared by speeedstagram (@rorydouglasspeed) on

Before the birth of baby Reggie, Nadine, 26, shared a photo of her little one’s nursery on Instagram which includes plenty of fluffy jungle animals and an adorable crib in the corner.

Read More: Hollyoaks' Nadine Mulkerrin praised by fans for sharing 'real' photos of her post-baby body

The spotty feature wall is also lined with sweet pictures of safari animals, while the leaf-patterned change table and potted plant add to the jungle theme.

At the time, Nadine told her followers: “The most perfect nursery furniture. We’re ready and waiting for you baby Speed!”

Read More: Hollyoaks’ Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed welcome first baby as they share sweet photos

Elsewhere in the house, the living room is home to a huge sofa big enough for the whole family. Keeping things simple, the couple chose to paint the room in a neutral white with striking images hanging on the wall.

The coffee table takes centre stage, which is decorated with a huge bunch of flowers and some candles.

As for the kitchen, the cabinets are painted in a dark grey colour with neutral wall tiles.

The couple also chose a light wood for the counters and stainless steel kitchen accessories.

View this post on Instagram

When your all officially moved in 💙

A post shared by Nadine Mulkerrin (@nadinemulkerrin) on

And the luxury continues into the bathroom as the pair can relax in a huge shower or even bigger bathtub.

In a snap of Rory, 27, chilling in some bubbles, we can see the wall tiles are a shade of green which match the serine plants perfectly.

The bedroom follows the same simple decor with a grey headboard and matching quilt cover.

