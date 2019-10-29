Hollyoaks' Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed share glimpse inside Cheshire home after welcoming baby
29 October 2019, 16:26 | Updated: 29 October 2019, 16:28
Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed recently welcomed their first child Reggie together.
After meeting on the set of Hollyoaks, Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed have now been together for more than a year and even got engaged in December.
The pair grew close when their characters Cleo McQueen and Joel Dexter were also in a relationship.
While their on-screen romance ended, now the couple are the proud parents of newborn baby Reggie and regularly give fans a sneak peek into their family life on social media.
So, let’s take a look inside the stunning Cheshire home they share…
Before the birth of baby Reggie, Nadine, 26, shared a photo of her little one’s nursery on Instagram which includes plenty of fluffy jungle animals and an adorable crib in the corner.
The spotty feature wall is also lined with sweet pictures of safari animals, while the leaf-patterned change table and potted plant add to the jungle theme.
At the time, Nadine told her followers: “The most perfect nursery furniture. We’re ready and waiting for you baby Speed!”
Elsewhere in the house, the living room is home to a huge sofa big enough for the whole family. Keeping things simple, the couple chose to paint the room in a neutral white with striking images hanging on the wall.
The coffee table takes centre stage, which is decorated with a huge bunch of flowers and some candles.
As for the kitchen, the cabinets are painted in a dark grey colour with neutral wall tiles.
The couple also chose a light wood for the counters and stainless steel kitchen accessories.
And the luxury continues into the bathroom as the pair can relax in a huge shower or even bigger bathtub.
In a snap of Rory, 27, chilling in some bubbles, we can see the wall tiles are a shade of green which match the serine plants perfectly.
The bedroom follows the same simple decor with a grey headboard and matching quilt cover.