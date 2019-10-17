Hollyoaks’ Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed welcome first baby as they share sweet photos

Nadine and Rory have welcomed their first baby. Picture: Instagram

Hollyoaks’ Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed have welcomed their first child.

Congratulations are in order because Hollyoaks’ Nadine Mulkerrin has given birth to a baby boy with her co-star fiance Rory Douglas-Speed.

New dad Rory, 27, - who plays priest Joel Dexter in the Channel 4 soap - announced the news with a picture of Nadine, 26, holding their newborn on Instagram.

Revealing what the pair have called their little one, he told fans: “Welcome to the family wee Reggie Speed 15.8.19

“We love You man. So proud of Nadine, I didn’t think I could love her anymore but my heart is bloody bursting! She was amazing throughout her labour. Women are seriously Superhuman x”

Actress Nadine, who plays Cleo McQueen, went on to share her own photo with her first son and wrote: "Reggie Speed . Your the coolest little dude we never knew we were missing in our lives! We love you so Much.”

Praising the staff who helped her give birth, she added: "Also Thank you to every incredible NHS worker we’ve come across at the womens. (Helen,Jordine,Amy,Amy) Your all walking angels.

“Thank you so much for making one of the biggest moments of our lives so extra special with care."

Friends and family were quick to send their love, with Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon writing: “Congratulations @nadinemulkerrin 💙💙💙💙 Xxxx”

Fellow Hollyoaks’ star Owen Warner wrote: “Beautiful name, congratulations ❤️❤️”

While Stephanie Davis added: “Congrats beautiful u will be the best mummy! Beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️ so so chuffed for you xxx”

Nadine has since shared a string of photos on her Instagram Stories which show her struggling to get her newborn off to sleep.

Screenshotting a message she sent to Jennifer Metcalfe, it read: “I’ve tried tricking him 18 times but he just wants to lie on me with my nipple in his throat sleeping. Cheers bud.”

She then went on to post a close-up photo of Reggie, along with the caption: "But this face and Kylie Jenner lips."

Nadine shared a photo of her newborn. Picture: Instagram

The actress met Rory on the set of Hollyoaks and they announced their engagement back in December after dating for just over a year - shortly after their characters got hitched on screen.

They later revealed their exciting pregnancy news at the British Soap Awards this year where Nadine showed off her adorable bump for the first time.

The couple aren’t in any rush to get married, with Rory recently telling Inside Soap:"I actually keep forgetting about [the engagement] until people stop me to say congratulations.

"We don't have any plans yet – we're just enjoying the romance of it all. No stress or panic, although I think I have the wedding all planned out in my head."