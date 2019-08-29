Hollyoaks fans FURIOUS as Tony Hutchinson is murdered after 24 years in shock scenes

By Naomi Bartram

Hollyoaks fans were devastated on Wednesday as Tony Hutchinson was seemingly murdered by serial-killer Breda.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house on Wednesday evening when Hollyoaks killed off the legendary Tony Hutchinson in a dramatic showdown with Breda McQueen.

The much-loved character, played by Nick Pickard, was brutally stabbed in the street by evil serial killer Breda during last night’s first look episode on E4.

Nick first appeared on the Channel 4 soap all the way back in October 1995 and has taken part in some of the biggest storylines for a staggering 24 years.

But it looks like his time is finally up after he found out Breda’s evil secret this week.

Tony was left for dead by evil Breda. Picture: Channel 4

The restaurant owner was horrified when he realised that the Irish childminder was responsible for the recent deaths in the village and had killed his son Harry Thompson.

Not wanting her lies to get out, Breda struck once more and stabbed Tony to make sure he was silenced for good.

In his final moments, Tony was visited by Harry before an emotional montage of his time in the soap was shown while he seemingly died on the floor.

And it’s fair to say viewers were not happy with the scenes, as one wrote: “‘If #Hollyoaks have just killed off Tony Hutchinson I will never recover.”

Another fumed: "I'm going to parliament with a petition to bring back Tony! Hollyoaks, how could you??????"

While a third added the show needed to be axed altogether, commenting: "Petition to cancel @Hollyoaks for killing off Tony."

Tony is the longest serving member of Hollyoaks so Breda can't kill him. It's the law. #Hollyoaks — #AMBERGEDDON (@Bambi_Eyess) August 28, 2019

I’m in tears! Not tony! Let’s hope tony makes it to a hospital and survives and is able to tell the police about Breda 🤞🏻🤞🏻😢😢 #Hollyoaks — Maddie 🧸 (@maddiexox0) August 28, 2019

Since arriving in Chester last year, Breda has been on a mission to ‘cleanse’ the village of all men whom she deems to be bad dads.

She’s already got rid of Russ Owen (Stuart Manning), Carl Costello (Bob Cryer), Louis Loveday (Karl Collins) and Mac Nightingale (David Easter).

But is Tony really dead?

Well, Hollyoaks is yet to release an official quote from Nick Pickard confirming his character's death, which soap fans would expect after a quarter of a century on the show.

The actor has also teased that he could be back a lot sooner than expected. Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Nick said: “Well, there he goes! We’re all to believe that Tony is dead. We’ve done this kind of thing before – Breda is a serial killer and has killed off plenty of residents so the viewers are going to think I’m a goner! She has killed everyone else!

“In this game, you never know what’s going to happen. The whole company is on year to year deals. You have to live on the edge and you don’t ever take for granted that you will be there forever. So you’re always thinking, this is the year they’ve had enough of me!”

While the next episode reportedly doesn’t show Tony in the opening sequence, we have a feeling not everything is as it seems…