Hollyoaks fans fear for Sinead’s life as evil rapist Laurie escapes prison

6 August 2019, 13:06 | Updated: 6 August 2019, 13:40

Sinead is set to come face-to-face with Laurie again
Sinead is set to come face-to-face with Laurie again. Picture: Channel 4
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Hollyoaks fans are scared Sinead O’Connor is in great danger this week as she is confronted by her rapist husband Laurie Shelby.

Hollyoaks fans were delighted to see evil Laurie Shelby (Kyle Pryor) sentenced to four years in prison for the attempted rape of Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher).

Unfortunately, Chester’s resident villain hasn’t finished his reign of terror just yet as the latest episode of the Channel 4 soap sees him escape from a police van and confront estranged wife Sinead O’Connor (Stephanie Davis).

The drama starts when Laurie coincidentally finds himself being transported to prison in the same vehicle as Sinead’s brother Finn (Keith Rice).

After striking up a conversation, Finn soon realises who Laurie is and in a rage, he attacks the former school teacher for raping his sister.

Read More: Warren Fox is RETURNING to Hollyoaks as Jamie Lomas is spotted on set

Laurie was sentenced to four years in prison
Laurie was sentenced to four years in prison. Picture: Channel 4

As the driver is distracted by the fight in the back of his van, he takes his eyes off the road and crashes into a car - leaving Laurie time to escape and run away.

Meanwhile, Sinead is feeling dejected after Sami initially rejects her advances at a nearby music festival.

As she attempts to catch a ride home, she hears a man ask "Need a lift?", before the mum-of-one turns to see Laurie – complete with plaster on his head – standing with his car door open.

Sinead looks understandably horrified to see her ex in the middle of nowhere, while she had nowhere to run.

Read More: Former X Factor star Jake Quickenden joins the cast of Hollyoaks

And viewers are equally worried that the Hollyoaks favourite could be in serious danger, as one wrote on Twitter: “run for your life Sinead #Hollyoaks”

“Oh hell no!!!!!!!!!!!!! I just want Laurie gone once and for all!!!!!! #Hollyoaks,” said another, while a third added: “Please tell me Laurie doesn’t kill Sinead? We literally just got @Stephdavis77 back? #Hollyoaks”

And a fourth predicted: “Laurie is gonna go straight to the festival to try get Sinead isn’t he.”

Laurie made Sinead’s life hell over the past year, manipulating and controlling her before raping her as a sick act of revenge.

Determined to get her justice, Sinead enlisted the help of Sienna, Diane and Sally (Annie Wallace) to get him behind bars, but it looks like the drama is far from over.

Teasing at what’s to come, Laurie actor Kyle told Metro.co.uk: “Sinead is trying to come up with a plan – she decides she can maybe run with it to get herself into a position where she can seek help and get away from him.

"But it’s a very dangerous and unpredictable situation – if he can’t win Sinead back, he’s got nothing left to lose and he is extremely desperate and dangerous at this stage.”

Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with the next episode at 7pm on E4.

