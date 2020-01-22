Paddy McGuinness causes chaos on This Morning as he appears on show 'still drunk' from Top Gear party

Paddy McGuinness and his Top Gear co-star Chris Harris struggled through their interview with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Paddy and Chris looked worse for wear following a night of celebrating. Picture: ITV

Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris appeared on This Morning's on Tuesday to talk about the new series of the hit car show, but ended up causing chaos following a night of celebrating.

On Monday night, the pair attended the premiere of the 28th series of Top Gear at Leicester Square's Odeon, where Paddy, 46, admitted he "flew too close to the sun".

Paddy hadn't been to bed since the celebrations the night before, which made for a very interesting interview for hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Holly and Phil joked about Paddy's state as he attempted to make it through the interview. Picture: ITV

During the chat, Holly asked them: "Did you fly too close to the sun you two?", to which Paddy replied: "I knew I was flying too close to the sun when I was on stage, saying to the director general of the BBC 'get the sambucus in son!'"

During the interview, Paddy lost his train of thought, telling a hysterical Holly and Phil: "I don't know what I'm saying!".

The pair were offered bacon sandwiches to help nurse their hangovers, but they confessed they weren't ready for food yet.

Paddy and Chris were at the Top Gear premiere the night before. Picture: PA

At one point, Paddy announced live on TV that his co-star Chris only has one nipple, to which Chris said: "Thanks for announcing that on national TV."

Chris then added: "This is worse than I ever thought it could be!"

Paddy revealed on air that Chris only has one nipple. Picture: ITV

Referring to their own drunken appearance on This Morning following the 2016 NTAS, Holly and Phil sarcastically told the duo: "I find it shocking that someone could come on this sofa and be drunk, who would do that?"

Holly then added: "How many days until the NTAs?".

Following the interview, Holly told the pair to head home for a shower and a sleep, which we're sure they were dying for!

