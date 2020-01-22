Paddy McGuinness causes chaos on This Morning as he appears on show 'still drunk' from Top Gear party

22 January 2020, 16:04

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Paddy McGuinness and his Top Gear co-star Chris Harris struggled through their interview with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Paddy and Chris looked worse for wear following a night of celebrating
Paddy and Chris looked worse for wear following a night of celebrating. Picture: ITV

Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris appeared on This Morning's on Tuesday to talk about the new series of the hit car show, but ended up causing chaos following a night of celebrating.

On Monday night, the pair attended the premiere of the 28th series of Top Gear at Leicester Square's Odeon, where Paddy, 46, admitted he "flew too close to the sun".

READ MORE: This Morning viewers convinced Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield 'hate each other' as they come face-to-face for the first time since 'fallout'

Paddy hadn't been to bed since the celebrations the night before, which made for a very interesting interview for hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Holly and Phil joked about Paddy's state as he attempted to make it through the interview
Holly and Phil joked about Paddy's state as he attempted to make it through the interview. Picture: ITV

During the chat, Holly asked them: "Did you fly too close to the sun you two?", to which Paddy replied: "I knew I was flying too close to the sun when I was on stage, saying to the director general of the BBC 'get the sambucus in son!'"

During the interview, Paddy lost his train of thought, telling a hysterical Holly and Phil: "I don't know what I'm saying!".

The pair were offered bacon sandwiches to help nurse their hangovers, but they confessed they weren't ready for food yet.

Paddy and Chris were at the Top Gear premiere the night before
Paddy and Chris were at the Top Gear premiere the night before. Picture: PA

At one point, Paddy announced live on TV that his co-star Chris only has one nipple, to which Chris said: "Thanks for announcing that on national TV."

Chris then added: "This is worse than I ever thought it could be!"

Paddy revealed on air that Chris only has one nipple
Paddy revealed on air that Chris only has one nipple. Picture: ITV

Referring to their own drunken appearance on This Morning following the 2016 NTAS, Holly and Phil sarcastically told the duo: "I find it shocking that someone could come on this sofa and be drunk, who would do that?"

Holly then added: "How many days until the NTAs?".

Following the interview, Holly told the pair to head home for a shower and a sleep, which we're sure they were dying for!

READ MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes in awkward This Morning blunder as competition goes wrong live on air

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Love Island star looks absolutely incredible

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips plastic surgery: What has the islander had done?
This Morning viewers convinced Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield 'hate each other' as they come face-to-face for the first time since 'fallout'

This Morning viewers convinced Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield 'hate each other' as they come face-to-face for the first time since 'fallout'
Here's how to get all the Love Island 2020 merchandise

Where can you buy the Love Island water bottles? All the merchandise for 2020
Hollyoaks viewers were shocked by Jesse's death

Hollyoaks spoilers: Viewers devastated as Jesse dies on his wedding day in shock scenes
The sketch show is definitely coming back

Little Britain 'definitely' making major TV comeback as David Walliams and Matt Lucas end feud

Trending on Heart

Her brilliant tanning routine has been taken up by many

Tan expert reveals how to achieve perfect streak-free glow for under £10 in viral thread

Beauty

For only £6 you can grab your own anti snore pillow

Mum praises Matalan's bargain £6 anti-snore pillow, stating it 'saved her marriage'

Lifestyle

The 'Tradwife' movement is made up of women who live by traditional marital values

'Tradwife' woman claims wives should submit to their husband and spend days cooking and cleaning

Lifestyle

Terry Jones has died aged 77 following dementia battle

Monty Python star Terry Jones has died aged 77

Celebrities

Rebecca Gormley appeared to be wearing a contraceptive patch in the villa

Love Island's Rebecca Gormley praised for 'contraceptive patch' - but what are they and how do they work?

Lifestyle

Coronavirus is spreading across the world

UK airports screening passengers for deadly coronavirus as disease spreads to US

Lifestyle