Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes in awkward This Morning blunder as competition goes wrong live on air

By Naomi Bartram

This Morning descended into chaos on Friday after the phones broke during the show’s ‘Spin To Win’ segment.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were looking after This Morning today in place of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

But it didn’t take long before the pair were left red-faced when the phone lines broke live on air.

During the competition segment ‘Spin To Win’ at the start of the show, the couple tried to call four different people, but couldn’t get through to any.

Instead, they were just left with an automated message saying telling them to call the operator for help.

Giving up on the game altogether, Eamonn admitted: “I think it’s our end, our phones are bojaxed.

Eamonn and Ruth were left red-faced on This Morning. Picture: ITV

“We’ll say goodbye to the wheel now but now we’ll talk about health.”

And viewers were quick to notice the blunder, as one wrote on Twitter: “U'd have thought all the money itv make with the competitions they run & how much they pay these 2 presenters they could have paid the phone bill. #ThisMorning.”

A second joked: “ThisMorning haven't paid their phone bill,” and a third sarcastically wrote: “Well this is a massive success…”

While a fourth added: “This wheel is just an utter shambles every day #ThisMorning.”

This isn’t the first time ‘Spin To Win’ has gone wrong, with another contestant accidentally winning a trip to her hometown.

After it was announced a viewer called Anne had won a two night stay at a five-star hotel in Edinburgh, Phil asked: "Where do you live?"

To which she replied: "Quite near Edinburgh".

As Holly burst out laughing, Phil said: "Spin it again otherwise she’d just be going down the road."

Unfortunately, the wheel landed on UK break again, but Phil cheekily moved it himself so she ended up winning a trip to Florence in Italy.

And the presenters were left with another awkward moment when the winners failed to pick up the phone, while another winner didn’t say the secret pass code.