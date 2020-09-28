Adele shows off seven stone weight loss in new video for Nicole Richie's birthday

Adele was scared by pal Nicole Richie in the hilarious clip posted to Instagram.

Adele has shared a video of her being scared by Nicole Richie, where she is seen shrieking as her pal jumps out at her as she enters the room.

The singer, 32, shared the hilarious clip to mark Nicole's birthday, and wrote alongside it: "Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much. You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back ♥️".

Adele was seen getting scared by Nicole in the clip. Picture: Instagram

She also shared a series of photos of the two of them together, where her recent reported seven-stone weight loss is apparent.

Adele is thought to have started to lose weight before her 13-month tour of her album ’25’ in 2016.

Adele recently lost seven stone. Picture: Instagram

Her trainer at the time - Pete Geracimo - recently took to Instagram to clear up rumours about her transformation.

He wrote: "In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it!"

"When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing."

