Meghan and Harry 'to be filmed for Netflix fly-on-the-wall reality series'

Harry and Meghan could reportedly feature in a new documentary. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

It was been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will appear on camera in a new Netflix series.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly feature in a new reality series that will show a 'glimpse into their lives'.

The couple are thought to have signed a £112million deal with the streaming service, where it was originally thought they would work behind-the-scenes - but a new report from The Sun has claimed that they will also feature on screen.

A source said that Meghan wants the public to see the 'real her', adding: "It will be tasteful. They want to give people a glimpse into their lives."

Harry and Meghan are parents to Archie. Picture: PA

The report suggests that they will be followed for around three months, but that it is unclear whether cameras will be allowed into their homes.

They added: "Much of the docuseries will be about their philanthropy rather than what they get up to behind closed doors.

"But it will still be a fascinating insight and Meghan hopes viewers will get to see the real her."

PR expert Mark Borkowski added: "Viewers will be interested to see what they are up to but there needs to be authenticity.

"They have laid out a grand plan and are fulfilling it. They are doing this all on their own terms.

Reports have suggested that Harry and Meghan will feature in a new documentary. Picture: PA

"Their determination to have their voice heard sustains them.

"The big hits on Netflix are ones based in reality so it makes sense."

Speaking about their deal with Harry and Meghan, Netflix said: "The couple already have several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.

"But we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time."

Heart.co.uk have contacted a rep for Harry and Meghan.

