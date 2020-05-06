Meghan Markle reads book to baby Archie in new video shot by Prince Harry to celebrate his birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released new footage of baby Archie as he turns one.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, treated fans to a sneak peek inside their family life with a new video this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the video on social media to celebrate their son, Archie Harrison, turning one.

READ MORE: Where can I buy Meghan Markle and baby Archie's favourite book 'Duck! Rabbit!' from?

In the video, shot by Prince Harry, Meghan can be seen reading a book – called 'Duck! Rabbit!' – to Archie as he sits on her lap.

Baby Archie looked delighted as Meghan Markle read him a new book. Picture: Save The Children/The Duke of Sussex

Meghan looks happy and natural as a mum as she has fun reading her son the book and teaching him new words.

Dressed off-duty chic, Meghan wore an oversized denim shirt, and wore her hair up in a neat bun.

Meghan Markle looked gorgeous in a denim shirt, with her hair tied back in a neat bun. Picture: Save The Children/The Duke of Sussex

The video was shared on the Save The Children's Instagram page as part of their Save with Stories campaign.

This is the first time the public have seen baby Archie since the couple released their Christmas card in 2019.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in LA where they are starting their new lives. Picture: Save The Children/The Duke of Sussex

Archie is Meghan and Harry's first baby, and was born on May 6 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London.

The family are currently living in LA where they are starting their new lives after stepping down as senior royals earlier this year.

Meghan's sister and brother-in-law Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a tribute to baby Archie to celebrate his birthday as well.

Posting a picture from his christening, the pair wrote on Instagram: "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!"

READ MORE: Prince Louis honours the NHS in new birthday pictures taken by mum Kate Middleton