Where can I buy Meghan Markle and baby Archie's favourite book 'Duck! Rabbit!' from?

You can also get your hands on the Duchess of Sussex's favourite children's book. Picture: The Duke of Sussex/Save the Children/ Amazon

By Alice Dear

Baby Archie appeared to love this fun little book as Meghan Markle read it to him, and here's where you can buy your own.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their son Archie's first birthday by releasing a new video of him being read a book by his mum.

The video, taken by Prince Harry, showed Archie sitting on his mum's lap as she read 'Duck! Rabbit!' to him.

The book amused Archie as Meghan read through it, teaching him new words and showing him the exciting pictures.

Baby Archie loved the book as Meghan taught him new words and helped him explore the pictures. Picture: The Duke of Sussex/Save the Children

If you think your little ones will also love this book, the good news is it's still available to order.

Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld is available to purchase on Amazon from £2.30.

The board book can be yours for £2.30, while the paperback is also available for £12.30.

Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld is available to purchase on Amazon. Picture: Amazon

The description of the book reads: "Is it a duck or a rabbit? Depends on how you look at it.

"With more than 100,000 copies sold, this classic picture book is now available in a sturdy board book that little ones will love holding in their own two hands.

"Smart, simple and funny, it offers a hilarious choice and one readers of all ages will rejoice in making."

Buy Duck! Rabbit! here.

