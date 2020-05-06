Where can I buy Meghan Markle and baby Archie's favourite book 'Duck! Rabbit!' from?

6 May 2020, 12:51

You can also get your hands on the Duchess of Sussex's favourite children's book
You can also get your hands on the Duchess of Sussex's favourite children's book. Picture: The Duke of Sussex/Save the Children/ Amazon
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Baby Archie appeared to love this fun little book as Meghan Markle read it to him, and here's where you can buy your own.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their son Archie's first birthday by releasing a new video of him being read a book by his mum.

The video, taken by Prince Harry, showed Archie sitting on his mum's lap as she read 'Duck! Rabbit!' to him.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle reads book to baby Archie in new video shot by Prince Harry to celebrate his birthday

The book amused Archie as Meghan read through it, teaching him new words and showing him the exciting pictures.

Baby Archie loved the book as Meghan taught him new words and helped him explore the pictures
Baby Archie loved the book as Meghan taught him new words and helped him explore the pictures. Picture: The Duke of Sussex/Save the Children

If you think your little ones will also love this book, the good news is it's still available to order.

Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld is available to purchase on Amazon from £2.30.

The board book can be yours for £2.30, while the paperback is also available for £12.30.

Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld is available to purchase on Amazon
Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld is available to purchase on Amazon. Picture: Amazon

The description of the book reads: "Is it a duck or a rabbit? Depends on how you look at it.

"With more than 100,000 copies sold, this classic picture book is now available in a sturdy board book that little ones will love holding in their own two hands.

"Smart, simple and funny, it offers a hilarious choice and one readers of all ages will rejoice in making."

Buy Duck! Rabbit! here.

READ MORE: Royal fans left shocked as Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of Prince William in throwback picture

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vera Lynn will perform a rendition of 'We'll Meet Again' after the Queen's speech

Things do to with your family to celebrate VE Day during lockdown

Lifestyle

Coronavirus: Germany to reopen shops, allow two households to meet and resume Bundesliga

UK & World

Coronavirus: Uber axes 3,700 jobs as pandemic hits ride-hailing numbers

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Daniel Radcliffe joins host of celebrities narrating first Harry Potter book for fans

Daniel Radcliffe joins host of celebrities narrating first Harry Potter book for fans

Celebrities

Mark Labbett has spilled some behind-the-scenes gossip from The Chase

The Chase’s Mark Labbett reveals chasers don’t choose the cash prize offers

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield was shocked by the resemblance

Phillip Schofield left speechless as makeup artist transforms into This Morning host

This Morning

Stacey returned to social media for middle son Zach's birthday

Stacey Solomon admits there's 'lots going on at home' after quitting social media for 'personal reasons'

Celebrities

The Normal People villa is available to rent

The stunning Italian villa on Normal People is available to rent on Airbnb for £31pp

TV & Movies

Customers are being charged fees and taxes as they try and get refunds on their cancelled holidays

Travel companies attempting to charge customers fees and taxes for cancelled flights as they hold back refunds