Royal fans left shocked as Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of Prince William in throwback picture

4 May 2020, 13:33

Princess Charlotte, 5, is the spitting image of her father Prince William
Princess Charlotte, 5, is the spitting image of her father Prince William. Picture: Getty/Kensington Palace
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday portraits confirmed to royal fans who she takes after.

Last weekend, Kate Middleton and Prince William's middle child, Princess Charlotte, turned five-years-old.

To celebrate the occasion, Kensington Palace released a collection of new pictures of Prince George and Prince Louis' sister, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

READ MORE: Prince Louis honours the NHS in new birthday pictures taken by mum Kate Middleton

Royal fans loved the sweet pictures, and were also quick to comment how much the little one looks like William when he was younger.

In side-by-side pictures posted online, fans of the Cambridges loved how much Charlotte has taken after her father.

One person commented: "Gosh, they really do look so much alike", while another added: "They are almost identical!"

While many said it was Charlotte's expressions that remind them of William, others have said it is her eyes.

Royal fans were left shocked as they realised the similarities between the father and daughter
Royal fans were left shocked as they realised the similarities between the father and daughter. Picture: Getty

The pictures shared of Charlotte last week showed the little one helping her family as they packaged and delivered food to isolated pensioners in their area amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a collection of gorgeous images, they captioned them with: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow.

"The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area."

Kate and William then shared another portrait of the little one, thanking the public for their messages on Charlotte's birthday.

They wrote: "Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday!

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April."

READ MORE: Queen and Prince Philip 'to join Zoom party' for Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday

