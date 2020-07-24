Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suing photographer who took pictures of Archie 'in their private LA garden'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking legal action over pictures of their son, Archie, in their private garden
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking legal action over pictures of their son, Archie, in their private garden. Picture: Getty
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim drones have been flown over their property, and holes cut in the fencing around their home.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking legal action against a photographer after their son Archie was allegedly photographed on private property.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that the paparazzi in LA "crossed a red line for any parent".

According to the royal couple, the pictures of their one-year-old son Archie are being sold as if they were taken on a family outing in Malibu.

However, Meghan and Harry have said they know this isn't the case as Archie has not left their home since they moved to LA back in March.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claim that drones have been flown over their house
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claim that drones have been flown over their house. Picture: Save The Children/The Duke of Sussex

The couple are claiming invasion of privacy and are also filing for an injunction to stop publication of the picture or pictures.

In the court papers filed at the Superior Court of the State of California – which were obtained by TMZ - the couple have said “unsolicited photographs of a young child in the privacy of his own home are very much unlawful”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to LA in March
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to LA in March. Picture: Getty

The papers read: "This action arises out of the relentless and quite frankly shocking efforts of the tabloid media to profit from serial intrusions of the privacy of a 14-month-old child in his own home.

"And the desire and responsibility of any parent to do what is necessary to protect their children from this manufactured feeding frenzy."

This legal action comes with the couple's claims that drones have been flying above their Beverly Hills home, and that helicopters also hover about the house in the early hours of the morning.

Meghan and Harry claim that some paparazzi have even cut holes in the fencing around their private property.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that the paparazzi in LA "crossed a red line for any parent".
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that the paparazzi in LA "crossed a red line for any parent". Picture: Getty

The couple's attorney, Mr Kump, said on the lawsuit: "Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home.

“No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions.”

