The most iconic royal wedding dresses as Princess Beatrice marries in the Queen's gown

These are some of the most iconic royal wedding gowns. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

We take a look back at the collection of stunning royal wedding gowns, from Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton.

Princess Beatrice recently wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in Windsor, wearing a vintage dress previously owned by the Queen for her big day.

The bridal gown, designed originally by Norman Hartnell, is not the first – and most certainly won't be the last – royal wedding gown we've seen.

As the UK celebrate another royal wedding, we take a look back at some of the most iconic royal wedding gowns of all time:

READ MORE: Royal experts explains why Prince Andrew was 'erased' from Princess Beatrice's wedding pictures

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in May 2018. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle wore a bridal gown by the house of Givenchy. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.

The royal wedding, which was held at St George's Chapel in Windsor, saw the former Suits actress in a simple, classic and chic Givenchy bridal gown.

The dress was created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, and has been reported to have cost £100,000.

Meghan's wedding look also included a veil and train, which was stitched with 53 flowers, to represent the commonwealth counties.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen gown is believed to have cost £250,000. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William married on April 29, 2011.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony broadcast across the world.

For her big day, Kate wore a bespoke gown by Alexander McQueen, designed by Sarah Burton.

Kate's gown is estimated to have cost a whopping £250,000.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana wore a gown by David Emanuel when she married Prince Charles in 1981. Picture: Getty

While Princess Diana's wedding gown is now seen as dated, it was very 'of the time' when she walked down the aisle with Prince Charles in July 1981.

Prince Harry and Prince William's late mother wore a wedding gown designed by David Emanuel for her special day, which featured a lot of material and a 25ft train.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. Picture: Getty

Princess Eugenie wore a bridal dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vo when she married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

Eugenie's dress – which reportedly cost £200,000 – featured long sleeves, a folded out neckline and an embroidered skirt.

The dress dropped low at the back, which was designed for the Princess to proudly show off her scars she got from scoliosis surgery when she was 12-years-old.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress of the Queen's for her wedding. Picture: PA

Princess Beatrice is the most recent royal bride to walk down the aisle, marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020.

Beatrice's gown held a very special sentiment as it was originally a dress owned by her grandmother, the Queen.

The dress was original designed by Norman Hartnell, and was first worn by Her Majesty in 1961.

For her wedding day, Beatrice had some changes made to the dress, adding sleeves and shortening the length.

Beatrice also wore the diamond tiara the Queen wore on her wedding day.

The Queen

The Queen's dress was made from ivory silk and featured a show-stopping 13ft train. Picture: Getty

The Queen's wedding gown will go down in history as one of the most iconic, not only because she is the monarch, but because it was reported to have been purchased using coupons.

Her Majesty married Prince Philip on November 20, 1947, which meant rationing was still in place following World War II.

The Queen's dress was made from ivory silk and featured a show-stopping 13ft train.