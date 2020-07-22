Prince Phillip, 99, smiles for the cameras as he steps out for rare public appearance

Prince Phillip stepped out for a rare public appearance today. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Prince Phillip smiled and waved to the cameras as he stepped out for an official engagement.

The Duke of Edinburgh stepped out for a rare public appearance today, as he transferred his role as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to his daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall.

In line with social distancing, Prince Phillip, 99, attended the ceremony at Windsor Castle, while Camilla carried out a ceremony 100 miles away in Highgrove House, Gloucestershire.

Prince Phillip attended the ceremony at Windsor Castle today. Picture: Getty

A Palace spokesperson confirmed, according to the Telegraph, that Prince Phillip, who retired from public duty in 2017, was asked by The Rifles if they could pay tribute to his service at the event, and that he agreed.

During the ceremony, Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symes, thanked him for his service.

He said: "Your Royal Highness, Colonel-in-Chief, good morning. And happy Salamander Day [the annual regimental Day].

The Duke of Edinburgh smiled as he spoke to the assistant colonel. Picture: Getty

"All Rifleman, whether serving or retired would like to thank you for for 67 years of continuous service, support and leadership to the Rifles and to our forming and antecedent regiments.

Prince Phillip is handing over his post to the Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: Getty

"And on this occasion, as you hand over your duties, as Colonel-in-Chief to her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cornwall, we would like to wish you fair wind and following seas.

"And with that, Sir, may I have your leave for the Bugle Major to sound the Rifle Call and No More Parades."

Prince Phillip retired in 2017. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cornwall attended a ceremony 100 miles away. Picture: Getty

After the Duchess of Cornwall was welcomed as the new Colonel-in-Chief, General Sanders said: "We feel it's a bittersweet day because we're enormously proud of our association with the Duke of Edinburgh who has been the most amazing Colonel-in-Chief and we've really flourished under his tenure.

He waved at the cameras during the ceremony. Picture: Getty

"But it's also really special to have the Duchess of Cornwall coming in because she has a long association with The Rifles.

"She has been absolutely inspiring and the support that she's given and the way that she sustained that through some quite difficult and bloody tours."

