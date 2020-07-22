Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on Princess Beatrice's wedding after being cut from official photographs

22 July 2020, 11:02

Fergie and Prince Andrew were not present in any of the official wedding pictures
Fergie and Prince Andrew were not present in any of the official wedding pictures. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of York took to Instagram to reveal how 'proud' she was of daughter Princess Beatrice and her new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Last week, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in a private ceremony in Windsor after their original wedding plans were ruined by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The couple's nuptials were kept very quiet until after the ceremony, when the royal family released a collection of stunning pictures of the couple.

And while Prince Philip and the Queen starred in one of the images, Beatrice's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were left out of the official wedding photographs all together.

Sarah has since spoken out about the royal wedding, which she helped plan and attended, on social media.

The Queen and Prince Philip were the only ones who appeared in the official wedding photographs
The Queen and Prince Philip were the only ones who appeared in the official wedding photographs. Picture: PA

Posting a quote on her Instagram account, Fergie said she was very "proud" of her daughter and new son-in-law.

The quote read: "Happiness cannot be travelled to, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace and gratitude."

Captioning the image, she wrote: "Thank you to all the very special and kind people that took the time and trouble to send amazingly caring and supportive messages ... never has a mother been more proud than the wedding of Eugenie and Jack, and again with my Beatrice’s loving wedding to Dear Edo. I am so lucky with my girls, and now the best sons-in-law."

Sarah Ferguson is believed to have helped Princess Beatrice plan her big day
Sarah Ferguson is believed to have helped Princess Beatrice plan her big day. Picture: Getty

These comments come after royal expert Camilla Tominey revealed why Prince Andrew and Fergie were cut from the official wedding pictures.

The royal editor explained: "There is this sense that unfortunately they've had to erase Andrew, and by association Fergie from this."

Camilla said the decision to exclude Andrew from the images was "significant", as it marks "this spectacular fall from grace".

Prince Andrew has recently stepped back from all royal duties for the foreseeable future following the Jeffery Epstein scandal.

Camilla said: "Clearly there has been a collective decision taken that he should not feature in the imagery in this historic moment for the bride and groom, and that is rare."

She went on to explain that parents often feature in official royal photographs.

